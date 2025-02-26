Venjaramoodu Murders: Afan visited bar after attacking four, phone search history under investigation

Venjaramoodu murders: Police have been unable to record a detailed statement from Afan, who is hospitalized after the Venjaramoodu multiple murder case. Officers visited the medical college last night, but Afan was not in a stable mental state to provide information.

Thiruvananthapuram: During the brutal murder incident in Venjaramoodu, the accused, Afan, reportedly spent time drinking at a bar. Investigations revealed that after attacking and knocking down his mother and three others, he went to a bar in Venjaramoodu. He spent about 10 minutes there before purchasing alcohol to take home. After returning, he murdered his sister Farsana and his younger brother, consuming more alcohol afterward.

For further examination, the forensic team has taken possession of the mobile phones of both Afan and his mother, Shemiya. Additionally, cyber police have been requested to analyze Afan’s Google search history. According to his statement, the family had been discussing mass suicide for some time, and he had searched online for methods related to it. Authorities are verifying this claim by analyzing his phone records and search history.

Meanwhile, the police have not yet been able to record a detailed statement from Afan, who is currently hospitalized. Although officers visited the medical college last night, Afan was not in a stable mental state to provide a statement.

Attingal DYSP and Venjaramoodu CI arrived at the hospital around 8:30 PM to question him. The police plan to make another attempt to record his statement this morning.

