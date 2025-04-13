Karnataka

Mysore Pak to Medu Vada: 7 must-try vegetarian dishes of Bengaluru

Image credits: pexels

1. Neer Dosa

Neer dosa is one of the perfect variants of dosa which requires no fermentation.

Image credits: Instagram@youreverydaycook

2. Mysore Pak

The wholesome sweet treat is prepared with the blend of 3 ingredients --- besan, ghee and sugar.

Image credits: social media

3. Maddur Vada

This deep-fried Karnataka based snack is prepared with a rich blend of spices, curry leaves and all-purpose flour.

Image credits: Pinterest

4. Bisi Bele Bath

With a distinct flavour of coconut and veggies, this delicacy can be savoured during lunch and dinner.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Sagu

Sagu is basically a veggie side dish, made in a kurma style with a freshly ground spice paste and is popular in the cuisine of Karnataka in South India.

Image credits: Twitter : Desi Thug

6. Lemon Rice

Lemon juice, fried nuts, aromatic herbs and spices combine perfectly to give this steamed rice an amazing spicy, tangy and nutty flavor. 

Image credits: Social media

7. Medu Vada

Medu Vada is a popular South Indian breakfast snack of donut shaped lentil fritters that are fluffy, crispy, soft and delicious.

Image credits: Getty

