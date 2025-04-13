Mysore Pak to Medu Vada: 7 must-try vegetarian dishes of Bengaluru

Karnataka
Neer dosa is one of the perfect variants of dosa which requires no fermentation.
The wholesome sweet treat is prepared with the blend of 3 ingredients --- besan, ghee and sugar.
This deep-fried Karnataka based snack is prepared with a rich blend of spices, curry leaves and all-purpose flour.
With a distinct flavour of coconut and veggies, this delicacy can be savoured during lunch and dinner.
Sagu is basically a veggie side dish, made in a kurma style with a freshly ground spice paste and is popular in the cuisine of Karnataka in South India.
Lemon juice, fried nuts, aromatic herbs and spices combine perfectly to give this steamed rice an amazing spicy, tangy and nutty flavor.
Medu Vada is a popular South Indian breakfast snack of donut shaped lentil fritters that are fluffy, crispy, soft and delicious.
Bengaluru is blooming: 5 must-visit spots to see cherry blossoms
Bengaluru: 15 photos that prove city is more than just about traffic!
What is Ovitrap? BBMP implements THIS to curb Dengue in Bengaluru
Silk board to Whitefield road: Routes to avoid during Bengaluru rains