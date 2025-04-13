When is Poila Boisakh 2025? Date, time, history, significance of Bengali New Year

Read Full Gallery

Poila Baisakh 2025: Pohela Boishakh marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the eastern states of West Bengal, Tripura, and parts of Assam

Poila Boisakh 2025: Observed on the first day of the Bengali month of Boishakh according to the solar calendar, this cultural festival is also called Noboborsho, symbolizing the onset of a new year for Bengali communities.

Date and Time of Pohela Boishakh 2025 The date of Poila Baisakh changes slightly each year but generally falls on either April 14 or 15. In 2025, the festival will be observed on April 15.

Historical Background The roots of the Bengali calendar go back to the 7th century during the rule of King Shashanka of Gauda. The calendar later underwent modifications under Mughal Emperor Akbar’s reign, who aimed to synchronize the Islamic lunar calendar with the Bengali solar calendar. This change was mainly introduced to streamline the agricultural taxation system, making it more practical for landowners to pay taxes in accordance with the harvest cycle.

Significance of the Festival For Bengalis across the world, Pohela Boishakh is a culturally significant festival that marks the beginning of a new year based on regional customs. The day often starts with early morning visits to temples for blessings. Business owners treat the day as an opportunity to start afresh, often initiating new ventures and beginning new account ledgers, a practice known as Hal Khata. Farmers also observe the day as the commencement of a new agricultural season.

Rituals and Celebrations Village and town fairs are commonly organized to mark the celebration. People wear new clothes and extend festive greetings to one another, wishing each other a Happy New Year, traditionally expressed in Bengali as "Shubh Noboborsho." The festival is marked by the preparation of special Bengali dishes like Shukto, Cholar Dal, Shorshe Ilish, and Basanti Pulao, among others.

Homes are cleaned and decorated as families come together to celebrate. A key ritual includes performing pujas dedicated to Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi, believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. Family gatherings and community feasts form an essential part of the festivities. ALSO READ: Pohela Baisakh 2025: 7 traditional dishes to make for lunch THIS day

Latest Videos