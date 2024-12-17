Two arrested for dragging tribal man on road by car in Kerala's Wayanad

Two men, Harshid and Abhiram, arrested for dragging tribal man Mathan along road in Wayanad's Mananthavadi, two others still at large, case of attempted murder registered.

Two arrested for dragging tribal man on road by car in Kerala's Wayanad dmn
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 11:11 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

Kalpetta: The police have arrested two men accused of dragging a tribal man along a road while driving their car in Koodalkadavu in Wayanad's Mananthavadi. The two accused, Harshid and Abhiram, have been nabbed, while two others are still at large. The duo were taken into custody while traveling on a bus from Bengaluru to Kalpetta. 

The brutal incident occurred when Mathan intervened in an argument between the tourists and locals. The tourists, who had come to see the  check dam, attacked a local teacher with stones. When Mathan tried to stop them, they dragged him along the road for about half a kilometer, holding his hand against the vehicle.

Mathan sustained serious injuries to his hand, leg, and back and was admitted to Mananthavadi Medical College Hospital. 

The police had earlier found and seized the car used in the incident, a Maruti Suzuki Celerio with registration number KL 52 H 8733. The vehicle is currently at the Mananthavadi police station. The police had intensified their search for the car and conducted searches at the homes of the suspects' relatives and friends in Wayanad. A case of attempted murder has been registered against the accused. 

