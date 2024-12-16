Tribal man dragged by car in Kerala's Wayanad; accused identified, vehicle seized (WATCH)

A tribal man, Mathan, was dragged by a car in Wayanad after intervening in a dispute. The police have identified the accused and seized the vehicle, and a case of attempted murder has been registered.

Kalpetta: A tribal man was brutally dragged along a road in Mananthavady, Wayanad, after intervening in a dispute between two groups. The victim, identified as Mathan, was dragged for approximately half a kilometer with his hand caught in the car door.

Also Read: Kerala: Civil Police Officer shoots himself dead in Malappuram; Suicide note alleges harassment by senior cops

The police have identified the accused and seized the vehicle involved in the crime.

According to the police, the accused are native Harshid, a native of Wayanad's Kaniyambetta, and his friends. The car, a Celerio with registration number KL 52 H 8733, was found in Kaniyambetta. The Mananthavady police have confirmed that the accused will be arrested soon.

According to locals, the incident occurred during a verbal altercation between two groups of people who had come to visit the check dam at Koodalkadavu in Payyampally, Mananthavady. The dispute escalated, involving both locals and visiting tourists. Mathan reportedly stepped in to stop a youth who appeared ready to throw a stone, at which point his fingers got stuck in the car and the youths dragged him for about half a kilometer along the tarred road while holding his hand against the vehicle.

Mathan sustained injuries to his waist and limbs as a result of the ordeal and has since been admitted to Mananthavady Medical College for treatment.

Mathan told Asianet News that suffered serious injuries to his hands, legs, and back. The police have registered a case of attempted murder.

It has been confirmed that the car is registered in the name of Muhammed Riyas, a native of Kuttippuram.

Also Read: Kerala: Police nab three accused of mowing down man in Pathanamthitta as part of gang feud

Latest Videos