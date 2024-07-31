Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tragic! Youth working in Saudi Arabia loses entire family in Wayanad landslide

    Jishnu Rajan, a 26-year-old from Kerala, faced a devastating tragedy when a landslide hit his hometown in Wayanad claiming the lives of his family members, including his parents, siblings, and grandmother, while he was away working in Saudi Arabia.
     

    Tragic! Youth working in Saudi Arabia loses entire family in Wayanad landslide anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 3:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Wayanad: The entire family, including parents, siblings, and grandmother, were swept away in the landslide, along with their own home and the relative's house where they had taken refuge after anticipating the danger. Jishnu, who was working in Saudi Arabia, has returned home but is still struggling to accept the devastating truth that only his younger brother remains.

    Wayanad landslides: Indian Army intensifies rescue efforts, evacuates over 1,000 residents; see PICS

    Jishnu Rajan, who works for a private company in Al Hasa, Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, left for his hometown on Tuesday (July 30) evening. His family, including his parents, grandmother, and siblings, lived in Poonchirivattom, Mundakkai. The family members who lived in the house were father Rajan, mother Maruthai, elder brother Jinu (27), younger siblings Shiju (25), Jibin (18), Andria (16), Jinu's wife Priyanka (25), and grandmother Nagamma.

    After receiving news of the landslide, Jishnu tried calling his family's numbers throughout the night but couldn't reach anyone. Even by Tuesday evening, he hadn't received any information. He only knew that his house was no longer there. The family had moved to a relative's house on the top of the hill on Monday evening, thinking it was safer after the geology department warned the locals. However, the disaster struck, and both houses were destroyed in the landslide.

    Jishnu had tried to contact his family members since early Tuesday morning after learning about the landslide. He called them repeatedly, but couldn't reach anyone. When he couldn't get through to them, he called acquaintances and locals from Mundakkai, but still couldn't get any information. Later in the evening, he received news that his father Rajan's body had been found. He also learned that the bodies of his brother Shiju and his mother had been identified among the deceased found in the disaster area.

    Unable to find the right words to console Jishnu, who was going through a crisis, Prasad Karunagappally, the manager of the company where Jishnu works, and his colleagues decided to bring Jishnu back home as soon as possible. Jishnu left for Kozhikode on an Indigo flight on Wednesday night.

    Jishnu, a 26-year-old, had only been working in Al Hasa for six months after leaving his hometown. When news and warnings of heavy rain and landslides in Wayanad started coming in, Jishnu was extremely anxious at his workplace and residence. He had a similar experience two years ago when he narrowly escaped a landslide that damaged a part of his house. Although the house was partially destroyed, Jishnu and his family members escaped without major injuries.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad landslides: Amit Shah calls out Kerala for inaction during landslides, stresses India's leading early warning capabilities AJR

    Wayanad landslides: Shah claims warnings issued to Kerala on July 23, 24, and 25 before disaster (WATCH)

    Union Minister George Kurian visits Wayanad landslide site, meets survivors anr

    Union Minister George Kurian visits Wayanad landslide site, meets survivors

    Wayanad landslide: Malayalam serial cameraman, his mother found dead in Mundakkai anr

    Wayanad landslide: Malayalam serial cameraman, his mother found dead in Mundakkai

    Kerala 3rd Vande Bharat Express launches today: Know Kochi-Bengaluru route timings, fares, and stops AJR

    Kerala's 3rd Vande Bharat Express launches today: Know Kochi-Bengaluru route timings, fares, and stops

    Wayanad landslide two from Karnataka found dead four missing search operations continue vkp

    Wayanad landslide: 2 from Karnataka found dead, 4 missing; search operations continue

    Recent Stories

    AMPUTATION FREE WORLD

    AMPUTATION FREE WORLD

    Karnataka: Transgender woman stripped assaulted and had chilli powder thrown on private parts in Vijayapura vkp

    Karnataka: Transgender woman stripped, assaulted and had chilli powder thrown on private parts in Vijayapura

    Iran Khamenei vows revenge against Israel for Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh's assassination AJR

    Iran's Khamenei vows revenge against Israel for Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

    WHAT Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt 'guilty' RBA

    WHAT! Did Kritika Malik once attempted suicide? Says she felt guilty

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler Lakshya Sen beats reigning Asian champion Christie, storms into Round of 16 snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shuttler Lakshya Sen beats reigning Asian champion Christie, storms into Round of 16

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon