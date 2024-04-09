There will not be a single family in extreme poverty in Kerala by November 1, 2025: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the LDF government has set November 1, 2025, as the deadline to ensure that no family lived in extreme poverty in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that by November 1, 2025, there will not be a single-family in extreme poverty in Kerala. Out of the 64,006 families identified as living in extreme poverty in the state, approximately 40,000 have already been lifted out of this condition by November 1 of the previous year. By November this year, almost everyone will be freed from extreme poverty.

"Is any other state in the country able to make such a bold claim? The LDF government stands by its promises and ensures their implementation. However, there are criticisms from the Union Finance Minister regarding social welfare pensions. Their question is why pension is being given to so many people," CM Vijayan said.

He asserted that the agricultural worker pension was started at Rs 45 and there was strong criticism from the people. "However, we did not give up."

The Chief Minister said, "When the LDF government came to power in 2016, the pension was Rs 600. The UDF government had arrears for up to one and a half years. The dues were paid first. Then the pension was increased from Rs 600 to Rs 1600. LDF wants to increase this too. However, the central government is looking at what can be done to prevent it."

Earlier, the Chief Minister had said that the number of families living in extreme poverty had increased in the country under the rule of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

