Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! 'This would be my last Lok Sabha election...'

Speaking exclusively to Asianet News, UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor said that this would be his last Lok Sabha election, however, he would continue to serve the Congress party.

Thiruvananthapuram: UDF candidate in Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said that this will be his last contest in the Lok Sabha elections. However, it does not mean that politics will be stopped, he said.

Speaking exclusively to Asianet News, Tharoor expressed his willingness to take on a different role if the Congress government comes to power, emphasizing his readiness to contribute in various capacities. He said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to rule, he would raise people's voice against controversial decisions.

Shashi Tharoor said that he would take a stand against constituency reorganization, Uniform Civil Code, and One Country, One Election, in an interview program of Asianet News' 'Nethav Nilapadu'.

Shashi Tharoor also commented that Pathanamthitta NDA candidate Anil Antony should display courtesy and affection towards his father, AK Antony, and understand his father's sentiments. Tharoor expressed sadness over Anil's staunch BJP stance, highlighting that he had mentored Anil like a son. Tharoor remarked that a defeat in Pathanamthitta would serve as a learning experience for Anil, indicating that he seemed to have forgotten the lessons imparted by AK Antony. Tharoor further noted that the language used by Anil was not in line with the principles of the Congress party. However, he refrained from elaborating further on the matter.

