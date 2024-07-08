Row over re-appointment of a retired officer in Kerala Chief Minister's office

A controversy has arisen over an allegedly unlawful hiring in the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Accountant General is seeking an explanation for the appointment of a retired individual to the Chief Principal Secretary's office.

The Accountant General in the audit observation report states, " The Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister forwarded a proposal to reemploy CJ Suresh Kumar in the post of Joint Secretary to Government for one year in his office under Rule 100 of Part III, Kerala Service Rules."

"The Finance Minister, while expressing his reservations to the re-employment against a cadre post opined that this would create practical difficulties, Audit noticed that the Finance Minister's objection was overruled through a cabinet decision taken on 05.07.2023 and Government vide G.O(Ms) No.108/2023/GAD. D.07.07.2023 issued orders reappointing Shri. C.J.Suresh Kumar in the Office of Chief Principal Secretary to CM for a period of one year under Rule 100 of Part II, Kerala Service Rules," the report stated.

"As per the constitutional mandate [Art 320(3)1, selection to the posts of the State and Subordinate Services of all Government departments were to be made through or in consultation with the Kerala Public Service Commission," the report noted.



