Poll campaign to hit crescendo in Kerala next week; PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul, Priyanka in Wayanad

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on April 15 and at the same time Congress candidate for Wayanad Rahul Gandhi will reach the district on the same day for the second phase of the election campaign.

Thiruvananthapuram: As the election campaigns enter the second phase, the state's political scene gears up for central leaders' arrival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign in two districts next week, adding momentum to the ruling party's efforts. The Congress plans to deploy leaders such as Priyanka Gandhi, while the CPM intends to bolster its campaign by bringing in national leaders like Sitaram Yechury.

PM Modi will reach Thiruvananthapuram on April 15 to address a public meeting at the Christian College ground in Kattakkada. NDA candidates from Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and V Muraleedharan respectively will attend the event.

PM Modi came to Pathanamthitta for the first time to campaign after the NDA candidate's announcement. He had previously visited Thrissur twice and Thiruvananthapuram once before election announcements. This would be his fifth visit in four months. Direct vote requests will be made for candidates contesting in the Thrissur, Alathur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Attingal constituencies. Union ministers, including Amit Shah, who was unable to attend on the scheduled date due to health issues, are also expected to visit these constituencies to seek support for their respective candidates.

Additional BJP central leaders are expected to arrive in Wayanad to support K Surendran's campaign efforts. These leaders are likely to intensify their attacks on Rahul Gandhi, possibly even scaling the political landscape to Wayanad, where they will directly confront the Congress leader.

Meanwhile, Congress' prominent candidate Rahul Gandhi is set to visit his constituency of Wayanad on the same day. Gandhi's schedule includes arriving at Kannur Airport on April 15 and touring Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, and Kalpetta.

The Congress leader, who is contesting against BJP's state president K Surendran and CPI's Annie Raja, will extend his campaign efforts on April 16. He is scheduled to tour Thiruvambadi, Eranad, Wandoor, and Nilambur.

On April 16, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will campaign in Kasaragod and Kannur; the following day, he will visit Vadakara and Kozhikode. After stopping in Palakkad and Alathur on April 18, Chalakudy and Pathanamthitta on April 19, Alappuzha and Kollam on April 20, and Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram on April 21, his trip to Kerala would come to an end at these locations.

Politburo members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Tapan Sen, and Subhashini Ali have planned individual visits to various constituencies between April 15 and 22. Prakash Karat will commence his tour in Thiruvananthapuram on April 15, while his wife and senior leader Brinda Karat is scheduled to start her tour in Kannur on the same day.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's election tour continues with a campaign schedule that ends in Kannur on the 22nd of this month.

