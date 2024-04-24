Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nimisha Priya Case: Kerala nurse's mom to meet her daughter after 11 years in Yemen jail

    Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse, was sentenced to death in Yemen over murder charges in 2017. She was convicted of murdering Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi. Yemen's Supreme Court earlier rejected Nimisha Priya's appeal plea against the death sentence. 

    Nimisha Priya Case: Kerala nurse's mom to meet her daughter after 11 years in Yemen jail rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    Kochi: Premakumari, the mother of Nimisha Priya who is facing the death penalty in Yemen has given permission to meet her daughter today after 11 years. Premakumari and her helper Samuel, the chairman of the 'Save Nimisha' Action Council are instructed to reach the prison this afternoon. 

    Her mother came to Yemen to meet with tribal leaders and the family of the Yemeni citizen who was killed. The Delhi High Court had granted permission to Premakumari to visit Yemen, following which the visa was given to her on Thursday (Feb 29).

    Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse, was sentenced to death in Yemen over murder charges in 2017. She was convicted of murdering Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi. Yemen's Supreme Court earlier rejected Nimisha Priya's appeal plea against the death sentence. 

    According to Islamic law, if the victim's family pardons the criminal, the death penalty may be suspended; this may entail paying "blood money" (compensation to the victim's family). Nimisha Priya's release will be possible only if Talal's family forgives the death sentence after the Sana'a High Court upholds it.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 9:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: KSEB simplifies service connection process; requires only 2 documents; Check rkn

    Kerala: KSEB simplifies service connection process; requires only 2 documents; Check

    Kalamassery blast case: Martin Dominic sole accused; police submit charge sheet in court rkn

    Kalamassery blast case: Martin Dominic sole accused; police submit charge sheet in court

    Kerala: TG Nandakumar raises bribery allegations on BJP leaders Anil Antony, Shobha Surendran rkn

    Kerala: TG Nandakumar raises bribery allegations on BJP leaders Anil Antony, Shobha Surendran

    Kerala HC dumps pleas seeking rejection of Rajeev Chandrasekhar's nomination for 2024 Lok Sabha elections anr

    Kerala HC dumps plea seeking rejection of Rajeev Chandrasekhar's nomination for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: KPPC leader MM Hassan files complaint against PV Anwar for abusive remarks against Rahul Gandhi rkn

    LS Polls 2024: KPCC leader MM Hassan files complaint against PV Anwar for abusive remarks against Rahul Gandhi

    Recent Stories

    Tennessee passes bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools gcw

    Tennessee passes bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on vacay with Sobhita Dhulipala? See THIS RBA

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on vacay with Sobhita Dhulipala? See THIS

    Dr. Rajkumar's 94th birth anniversary: 10 unknown facts about multi-talented 'Annavru' vkp

    Dr. Rajkumar's 94th birth anniversary: 10 unknown facts about multi-talented 'Annavru'

    Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru on April 24 see timings What is the rare celestial event? Why does it happen? gcw

    Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru today: What is the rare celestial event? Why does it happen?

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru gears up for voting on April 26 with enhanced security measures vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru gears up for voting on April 26 with enhanced security measures

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon