Nimisha Priya Case: Kerala nurse's mom to meet her daughter after 11 years in Yemen jail

Kochi: Premakumari, the mother of Nimisha Priya who is facing the death penalty in Yemen has given permission to meet her daughter today after 11 years. Premakumari and her helper Samuel, the chairman of the 'Save Nimisha' Action Council are instructed to reach the prison this afternoon.

Her mother came to Yemen to meet with tribal leaders and the family of the Yemeni citizen who was killed. The Delhi High Court had granted permission to Premakumari to visit Yemen, following which the visa was given to her on Thursday (Feb 29).

Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse, was sentenced to death in Yemen over murder charges in 2017. She was convicted of murdering Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi. Yemen's Supreme Court earlier rejected Nimisha Priya's appeal plea against the death sentence.

According to Islamic law, if the victim's family pardons the criminal, the death penalty may be suspended; this may entail paying "blood money" (compensation to the victim's family). Nimisha Priya's release will be possible only if Talal's family forgives the death sentence after the Sana'a High Court upholds it.