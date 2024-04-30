Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Which party will benefit minority votes in Thiruvananthapuram?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Thiruvananthapuram constituency: All three fronts- LDF, UDF, and BJP- expect victory margins to be narrow, with no clear winner expected to secure a majority exceeding twenty thousand votes.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Which party will benefit minority votes in Thiruvananthapuram? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The LDF, UDF, and BJP express shared concern and optimism over the high voter turnout in the coastal region of Thiruvananthapuram. Each front emphasizes the significant role of minority votes in determining victory or defeat. Regardless of the outcome, all fronts view the margin of victory as slim. This constituency didn't feature prominently in the last polling turnout, however this time, there was increased participation, especially in coastal areas like Parassala, Neyyatinkara, and Kovalam, where the polling percentage exceeded seventy percent. The three fronts assert that these assembly constituencies, pivotal for coastal residents' votes, have shown strong support.

    The UDF is confident that the Latin and Muslim votes, which previously contributed significantly to Shashi Tharoor's large majority in the elections, have remained with him this time around. Despite potential setbacks in areas like Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, and Thiruvananthapuram Central, the UDF believes that it can secure victory with the support of the coastal region's votes.

    The LDF is confident in its prospects across all seven assembly constituencies. There's a belief within the camp that there's a strong wave favoring the LDF, particularly in the southern constituencies of the district where the Left has historically held a strong foothold.

    The NDA asserts that Shashi Tharoor's vote banks were initially split in two. The BJP anticipates significant victories in Nemam, Vattiyoorkavu, and other constituencies, with progress expected in Kazhakootam and Thiruvananthapuram Central. It's believed that opposition to the incumbent MP in the coastal region will work in favor of BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Overall, all three fronts acknowledge that regardless of calculations, victory will likely be achieved with a majority of less than twenty thousand votes.
     

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 2:44 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in Palakkad amid soaring temperature; yellow alert in 3 districts rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in Palakkad amid soaring temperature; yellow alert in 3 districts

    Kerala: Excessive loads lead to power cuts across the state, says Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty RKN

    Kerala: Excessive loads lead to power cuts across the state, says Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty

    Kerala: Forest Department's CCTV captures footage of leopards entering residential areas of Thodupuzha rkn

    Kerala: Forest Department's CCTV captures footage of leopards entering residential areas of Thodupuzha

    Kerala: Man sentenced to cumulative 106-year jail term for rape of mentally challenged girl in Idukki anr

    Kerala: Man sentenced to cumulative 106-year jail term for rape of mentally challenged girl

    Kerala: E P Jayarajan evades CPM wrath; party probe says 'nothing wrong in meeting political opponents' anr

    Kerala: E P Jayarajan evades CPM wrath; party probe says 'nothing wrong in meeting political opponents'

    Recent Stories

    Rohini Acharya Net Worth: Lalu Prasad's daughter assets revealed RBA

    Rohini Acharya Net Worth: Lalu Prasad's daughter assets revealed

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to shoot together? Actress hints as he makes his much awaited Instagram debut ATG

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to shoot together? Actress hints as he makes his much awaited Instagram debut

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in Palakkad amid soaring temperature; yellow alert in 3 districts rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in Palakkad amid soaring temperature; yellow alert in 3 districts

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi writes to BJP candidates, urges them to expose Congress politics AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi writes to BJP candidates, urges them to expose Congress politics

    Bank Holiday May 2024 Are banks closed tomorrow on Labour Day RBA

    Bank Holiday May 2024: Are banks closed tomorrow on Labour Day?

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon