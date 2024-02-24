Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP mulls fielding prominent names for Kerala poll battle

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala is considering heavyweights for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The prominent names in the candidate list includes Kummanam Rajasekharan, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekharan, Major Ravi, Anil Antony, Shaun George among others.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP mulls fielding prominent names for Kerala poll battle anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: There is a long list of eminent persons on the list of candidates considered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In Thiruvananthapuram, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekharan and Kummanam Rajasekharan are on the list to challenge sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. In Pathanamthitta, PC George, Shaun George and Kummanam Rajasekharan are under consideration. 

    National Secretary and spokesperson for the BJP Anil Antony and Kitex MD Sabu Jacob are being considered for the Ernakulam constituency. BJP state vice president and film director Major Ravi, AN Radhakrishnan and B Gopalakrishnan are under consideration in the Chalakudy constituency.

    In the Kannur constituency, C Raghunath is leading the candidate list. The name of PK Krishnadas is being considered in the Kasaragod constituency. MT Ramesh, Sobha Surendran and Praful Krishnan are being considered in the Kozhikode constituency.

    The party is likely to announce the final candidate list on the culmination of Padayatra led by BJP state president K Surendran, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on February 27.

    The name of Lisha Ranjith, wife of Ranjith Sreenivasan, who was killed, is also being considered for Alappuzha constituency along with Anil Antony.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2024, 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-642 February 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-642 February 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Devotees flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala amid scorching heat anr

    Kerala: Devotees flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala amid scorching heat

    Kerala news live 24 February 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Madrassa teacher arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Wayanad

    Kerala: Acupuncturist arrested over death of woman, newborn during delivery at house in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Acupuncturist arrested over death of woman, newborn during delivery at house in Thiruvananthapuram

    'Good baby boy': Kerala woman moves HC against husband, in-laws over instructions to conceive male child anr

    'Good baby boy': Kerala woman moves HC against husband, in-laws over 'instructions' to conceive male child

    Recent Stories

    india vs england ranchi test 'Thodi thodi aati hai Hindi': Shoaib Bashir and Sarfaraz Khan's banter via stump mic goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Thodi thodi aati hai Hindi': Shoaib Bashir, Sarfaraz Khan's banter in Ranchi via stump mic goes viral (WATCH)

    India totally stops Ravi river flow to Pakistan: Reports

    India totally stops Ravi river flow to Pakistan: Reports

    India artificial intelligence market set for explosive growth, reaching $17 billion by 2027: Report snt

    India's artificial intelligence market set for explosive growth, reaching $17 billion by 2027: Report

    Poacher Alia Bhatt celebrates crime-drama topping Indian charts with cat Edward; Read ATG

    'Poacher': Alia Bhatt celebrates crime-drama topping Indian charts with cat Edward; Read

    UP tragedy: 15 pilgrims killed as tractor trolley falls into pond in Kasganj; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) vkp

    UP tragedy: 15 pilgrims killed as tractor trolley falls into pond in Kasganj; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon