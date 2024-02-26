Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to attend last day of BJP's Kerala Padayatra in Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (Feb 27), marking his third visit to the state in two months. He will inaugurate the concluding session of the BJP's Padayatra at Central Stadium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (Feb 27), marking his third visit to the state in two months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are set to give a grand welcome to the Prime Minister tomorrow morning. He will be inaugurating the BJP's Padayatra's concluding session.

The BJP state leadership said that all preparations have been completed to make PM Modi's first visit to Thiruvananthapuram this year a historic event. BJP state president K Surendran said that PM Modi will inaugurate the concluding session of the Kerala Padayatra at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 am. Flex boards and large cutouts of PM Modi have been erected in different parts of the city to welcome him.

According to reports, 50000 people are expected to attend the event. About a thousand people who have joined the BJP from various constituencies and are beneficiaries of various schemes of the central government will attend the event.

Apart from K Surendran, Union Minister V Muraleedharan, National Executive Committee members Kummanam Rajasekaran, PK Krishnadas, State Prabhari Prakash Javadekar, District President V.V. Rajesh, national, state and district officials will share the stage with the Prime Minister.

After the official program at ISRO, he will address the gathering of the BJP's final leg of Padayatra.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Thrissur on January 3 for the BJP's "Streeshakti Modikkoppam Mahila Sangamam", the women empowerment event. The attendees of the event included ASHA employees, Anganwadi workers, MGNREGA workers, entrepreneurs, and social activists.

Later on January 16 and 17, PM Modi again arrived in Kerala's Kochi and Guruvayur wherein he attended the wedding of former MP and actor Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding. He then proceeded to Kochi and inaugurated three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 4,000 crore viz the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL; and LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi on January 17.