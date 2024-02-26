Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to attend last day of BJP's Kerala Padayatra in Thiruvananthapuram

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (Feb 27), marking his third visit to the state in two months. He will inaugurate the concluding session of the BJP's Padayatra at Central Stadium. 

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to attend last day of BJP's Kerala Padayatra in Thiruvananthapuram anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday (Feb 27), marking his third visit to the state in two months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are set to give a grand welcome to the Prime Minister tomorrow morning. He will be inaugurating the BJP's Padayatra's concluding session.

    The BJP state leadership said that all preparations have been completed to make PM Modi's first visit to Thiruvananthapuram this year a historic event. BJP state president K Surendran said that PM Modi will inaugurate the concluding session of the Kerala Padayatra at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram at 10 am. Flex boards and large cutouts of PM Modi have been erected in different parts of the city to welcome him. 

    According to reports, 50000 people are expected to attend the event. About a thousand people who have joined the BJP from various constituencies and are beneficiaries of various schemes of the central government will attend the event. 

    Apart from K Surendran, Union Minister V Muraleedharan,  National Executive Committee members Kummanam Rajasekaran, PK Krishnadas, State Prabhari Prakash Javadekar, District President V.V. Rajesh, national, state and district officials will share the stage with the Prime Minister.

    After the official program at ISRO, he will address the gathering of the BJP's final leg of Padayatra.

    Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Thrissur on January 3 for the BJP's "Streeshakti Modikkoppam Mahila Sangamam", the women empowerment event. The attendees of the event included ASHA employees, Anganwadi workers, MGNREGA workers, entrepreneurs, and social activists.

    Later on January 16 and 17, PM Modi again arrived in Kerala's Kochi and Guruvayur wherein he attended the wedding of former MP and actor Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding. He then proceeded to Kochi and inaugurated three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 4,000 crore viz the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL; and LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi on January 17. 

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 3 youths arrested over sexual assault of minor girl for one year in Idukki RKN

    Kerala: 3 youths arrested over sexual assault of minor girl for one year in Idukki

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-758 February 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-758 February 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Drunk brothers booked for thrashing policemen and hospital staff in Haripad anr

    Kerala: Drunk brothers booked for thrashing policemen and hospital staff in Haripad

    Kerala: Police register case against two teachers in connection with suicide of Class 7 student in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Police register case against two teachers in connection with suicide of Class 7 student in Alappuzha

    Kerala Finance Minister donates Rs 2.3 Lakh from Nava Kerala Sadas sponsorship to charitable organizations rkn

    Kerala Finance Minister donates Rs 2.3 Lakh from Nava Kerala Sadas sponsorship to charitable organizations

    Recent Stories

    Viral Video: Emirates crew uses Taekwondo & flexicuffs to subdue drunk passenger on Dubai-Islamabad flight snt

    Viral Video: Emirates crew uses Taekwondo & flexicuffs to subdue drunk passenger on Dubai-Islamabad flight

    Kerala: 3 youths arrested over sexual assault of minor girl for one year in Idukki RKN

    Kerala: 3 youths arrested over sexual assault of minor girl for one year in Idukki

    Bengaluru: BMRCL official suspended for denying entry to farmer based on attire vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL official suspended for denying entry to farmer based on attire

    Bengaluru Tragedy: 20-year-old biker's life cut short in wheelie mishap near Nelamangala vkp

    Bengaluru Tragedy: 20-year-old biker's life cut short in wheelie mishap near Nelamangala

    Football ISL 2023-24: Vukomanovic proud of Kerala Blasters FC players after comeback win over FC Goa; WATCH highlights osf

    ISL 2023-24: Vukomanovic proud of Kerala Blasters FC players after comeback win over FC Goa; WATCH highlights

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon