    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kerala CPM announces final list of candidates; Check

    State Secretary MV Govindan announced the final lists of CPM candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Kerala.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kerala CPM announces final list of candidates; Check
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM announced the final lists of candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Kerala. State Secretary MV Govindan announced the candidates. MV Govindan, the CPM State Secretary, highlighted that the primary election slogan of the Left Front is aimed at ousting the BJP from power. He expressed optimism regarding the burgeoning growth of like-minded alliances, stressing the potential of the India Front if the anti-BJP vote can be unified. Govindan also addressed the candidacy of K. Radhakrishnan, a Cabinet member, stating that there is no dearth of candidates within the CPM.

    Minister K Radhakrishnan will contest in Alathur. The central committee members including K.K Shailaja will contest from Vadakara, Thomas Isaac from Pathanamthitta and Elamaram Kareem will contest from Kozhikode. Former Muslim League leader KS Hamza will contest from Ponani as an independent candidate.

    DYFI State President Wasif will be contesting from Malappuram. C. Raveendranath will contest from Chalakkudy, and KJ Shine will contest in Ernakulam. Yesudas Parappilly and Rekha Thoms were also considered for Ernakulam. Former LDF Convener A Vijayaraghavan will contest in Palakkad, MV Jayarajan will contest from Kannur and Mukesh will contest from Kollam.

    Final List of CPM candidates

    V Joy - Attingal
    M Mukesh - Kollam
    Thomas Isaac - Pathanamthitta
    AM Ariff - Alappuzha
    KJ Shine- Ernakulam
    C. Raveendranath - Chalakkudy
    K Radhakrishnan - Alathur
    V Wasif - Malappuram
    KS Hamza - Ponnani
    Elamaram Kareem - Kozhikode
    KK Shailaja - Vadakara
    A. Vijayaraghavan - Palakkad
    M. V. Jayarajan - Kannur
    MV Balakrishnan  - Kasaragod
    Joyce George - Idukki

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 4:13 PM IST
