Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kerala CPM announces final list of candidates; Check

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM announced the final lists of candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Kerala. State Secretary MV Govindan announced the candidates. MV Govindan, the CPM State Secretary, highlighted that the primary election slogan of the Left Front is aimed at ousting the BJP from power. He expressed optimism regarding the burgeoning growth of like-minded alliances, stressing the potential of the India Front if the anti-BJP vote can be unified. Govindan also addressed the candidacy of K. Radhakrishnan, a Cabinet member, stating that there is no dearth of candidates within the CPM.

Minister K Radhakrishnan will contest in Alathur. The central committee members including K.K Shailaja will contest from Vadakara, Thomas Isaac from Pathanamthitta and Elamaram Kareem will contest from Kozhikode. Former Muslim League leader KS Hamza will contest from Ponani as an independent candidate.

DYFI State President Wasif will be contesting from Malappuram. C. Raveendranath will contest from Chalakkudy, and KJ Shine will contest in Ernakulam. Yesudas Parappilly and Rekha Thoms were also considered for Ernakulam. Former LDF Convener A Vijayaraghavan will contest in Palakkad, MV Jayarajan will contest from Kannur and Mukesh will contest from Kollam.

Final List of CPM candidates

V Joy - Attingal

M Mukesh - Kollam

Thomas Isaac - Pathanamthitta

AM Ariff - Alappuzha

KJ Shine- Ernakulam

C. Raveendranath - Chalakkudy

K Radhakrishnan - Alathur

V Wasif - Malappuram

KS Hamza - Ponnani

Elamaram Kareem - Kozhikode

KK Shailaja - Vadakara

A. Vijayaraghavan - Palakkad

M. V. Jayarajan - Kannur

MV Balakrishnan - Kasaragod

Joyce George - Idukki