    Kerala: Woman jumps into well with three children in Thrissur; 2 dead

     The mother and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter are undergoing treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

    Kerala: Woman jumps into well with three children in Thrissur; 2 dead rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Thrissur: Two children died after their mother jumped into well in Thrissur this morning. The deceased was identified as Abhijay(7) and Adidev(6). Their mother Sayana jumped with her three kids, however, the younger child Agnika(1.5 years old) survived. The child is undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

    The incident happened around 2 pm today. The body of one of the child has been kept at Vellarakkad Social Health Center and the body of other at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.  The mother and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter are undergoing treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

    A police team led by Erumapetty sub-inspector Mahesh reached the spot and led the rescue operation. A fire rescue team led by Kunnamkulam Fire Rescue Station Officer B Vysakh reached the spot and rescued them.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
