A 19-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu was critically injured after being allegedly stabbed during an altercation at Varkala Cliff in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district. Police arrested three local residents, and the victim remains in the ICU.

A 19-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu is battling for his life after allegedly being stabbed multiple times during an altercation at the popular Varkala Cliff in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district. The victim, identified as Sudarsan from Thamarankottai in Thanjavur district, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Police have arrested three local residents in connection with the incident and launched a further investigation into the case.

Altercation Escalated Into Violent Assault

The incident took place at around 10.40 pm on Sunday in the Varkala Helipad-Cliff area.

According to the police, Sudarsan was walking along the cliff with his friends, Satheesh (17) and Kumudan (19), when they were allegedly stopped by three local men identified as Muhammed Ali, Ananthan and Jerin, all residents of Odayam in Varkala.

Police said the accused allegedly picked an argument with the group without any apparent provocation. The verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical assault, during which all three friends were reportedly attacked.

Victim Stabbed Multiple Times

According to the police, the prime accused, Muhammed Ali, allegedly pinned Sudarsan against a wire fence before attacking him with a knife.

Sudarsan sustained multiple stab injuries to the right side of his abdomen, back and shoulder. He was initially rushed to Varkala Taluk Hospital, where he received first aid before being referred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit, and his condition is reported to be critical.

Three Accused Arrested After Chase

Following the attack, the three accused allegedly attempted to flee the scene.

Tourism Police personnel immediately pursued the suspects and apprehended them after a chase of nearly 1.5 kilometres. The trio was later handed over to the Varkala Police for further legal action.

Tourist Group Had Arrived Earlier That Day

Sudarsan and his friends were part of a 14-member group from Thanjavur that had arrived in Varkala on Sunday morning for a holiday.

The Varkala Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the attack.