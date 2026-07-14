A viral letter claiming that Balochistan has declared independence from Pakistan has triggered widespread discussion on social media. The document says a 'Republic of Balochistan' has been formed and controls most of the region, but these claims remain unverified. While separatist unrest in Balochistan is real, there is no official confirmation yet

Claims that Balochistan has declared independence from Pakistan have spread rapidly across social media after a letter, issued in the name of the "Republic of Balochistan", went viral. The document claims that the region has broken away from Pakistan, established its own government and now controls most of its territory.

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However, there is currently no official confirmation from Pakistan, any recognised international organisation or any foreign government that Balochistan has formally declared independence. The claims made in the viral statement remain unverified.

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What does the viral letter claim?

The widely shared letter says that Balochistan has become an independent republic and now controls around 85 per cent of its territory. It further claims that the new administration has adopted a national flag, a national anthem called Ma Chukain Balochani, introduced a new currency named the Balochi Falus and established an independent administrative system.

The statement also claims that the new authorities have taken control of the region's major natural resources, including gold and copper mines, gas fields and coal mines. According to the document, the self-proclaimed republic has also created its own military, navy, air force and civil administration.

Another major claim made in the letter is that several members of Pakistan's security forces have resigned and joined the Baloch side. It also appeals to the international community to recognise Balochistan as an independent nation.

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No official verification so far

Despite the strong claims made in the viral letter, none of them have been independently verified.

Pakistan has not acknowledged that Balochistan has separated from the country. Likewise, no major international body, including the United Nations, has recognised Balochistan as an independent state.

As of now, there is also no publicly available evidence confirming that the region has established an internationally recognised government, currency or national administration as claimed in the viral statement.

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Baloch leader speaks on the situation

Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch told CNN-News18 that civilians across Balochistan are resisting Pakistan's military and claimed that the Pakistan Army is gradually losing control in several areas.

He said that resistance has expanded beyond armed groups and now includes civilians demanding that Pakistani forces leave the region. However, these remarks reflect his position and do not independently confirm that Balochistan has formally become an independent country.

Why is Balochistan important?

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province by area and shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran. It is rich in natural resources, including natural gas, coal, gold and copper.

For decades, separatist groups have demanded either greater autonomy or complete independence, arguing that the region's resources are not fairly shared with local communities.

Pakistan has long accused separatist organisations, particularly the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), of carrying out attacks on security forces, infrastructure and development projects. The Pakistani military has responded with large-scale counterinsurgency operations across the province.

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Security tensions remain high

The province has witnessed repeated violence in recent months, with attacks targeting security personnel and government installations. Pakistan says separatist groups are responsible for many of these incidents, while it has also accused neighbouring countries of supporting militants—claims that have been rejected by those countries.

Although the security situation remains tense, there is no verified evidence at present that Balochistan has officially declared independence or that Pakistan has lost administrative control over most of the province.

The viral letter has generated significant attention online, but until verified by official sources, its claims should be treated with caution.

(With inputs from agencies)