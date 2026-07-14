The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-528 lottery results. This popular weekly draw offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore and a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, among other cash awards. Participants should check their numbers against the official gazette notification.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-528 lottery results for Tuesday, July 14, bringing anticipation to an end for thousands of participants across the state. The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of the department.

The weekly Sthree Sakthi lottery is among Kerala's most popular lottery schemes, offering attractive cash prizes across multiple categories. This week's draw features a first prize of Rs 1 crore, while the second prize winner receives Rs 30 lakh. In addition to the top prizes, winners have also been declared for several other prize categories, including third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and consolation prizes.

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Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-528 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: SA663649

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 663649

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: SF205563

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: SJ425490

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0366, 0969, 0988, 1705, 3423, 3725, 4044, 4096, 5037, 6132, 6142, 6164, 6204, 6259, 6288, 6348, 8403, 9310, 9779

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 1308, 2754, 3507, 4200, 5586, 5964

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0053, 0255, 0967, 1040, 1140, 1671, 2238, 3510, 3522, 3547, 4514, 5928, 6409, 6583, 6967, 7177, 7610, 7925, 8134, 8238, 8248, 8441, 8733, 8953, 9915

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0058, 0187, 0190, 0489, 0581, 0582, 0795, 0836, 0882, 0970, 1294, 1358, 1545, 1743, 1914, 1984, 1994, 2141, 2315, 2327, 2395, 2408, 3094, 3177, 3238, 3381, 3542, 3828, 3890, 4107, 4261, 4325, 4602, 4614, 4759, 4761, 4764, 4802, 4886, 4901, 5144, 5358, 5398, 5442, 5608, 5699, 5840, 5909, 5980, 5997, 6168, 6428, 6609, 6701, 6755, 6786, 7091, 7111, 7355, 7409, 7614, 7738, 8310, 8431, 8543, 8703, 8804, 8824, 8863, 8902, 9114, 9214, 9422, 9466, 9513, 9889

8th Prize - Rs 200: 0077, 0153, 0182, 0499, 0533, 0664, 0797, 0830, 0998, 1152, 1188, 1436, 1537, 1619, 1732, 1765, 1825, 1826, 2117, 2216, 2748, 2805, 2834, 3101, 3140, 3190, 3228, 3256, 3340, 3572, 3615, 3816, 4092, 4183, 4219, 4288, 4591, 4597, 4782, 4792, 4888, 5005, 5079, 5088, 5148, 5221, 5271, 5297, 5323, 5577, 5651, 5761, 5942, 5985, 6171, 6223, 6226, 6341, 6486, 6533, 6653, 6826, 7024, 7062, 7104, 7188, 7421, 7488, 7509, 7513, 8088, 8111, 8142, 8227, 8468, 8594, 8819, 8839, 9150, 9319, 9425, 9428, 9517, 9537, 9650, 9706, 9712, 9758, 9840, 9959

9th Prize – Rs 100: 0025, 0089, 0259, 0377, 0521, 0550, 0640, 0653, 0774, 0788, 0840, 0999, 1248, 1309, 1369, 1423, 1473, 1503, 1529, 1540, 1756, 1806, 1879, 1891, 1898, 1978, 2093, 2193, 2463, 2464, 2527, 2653, 2716, 2730, 2749, 2842, 2923, 2950, 2977, 2987, 2998, 3072, 3108, 3132, 3137, 3278, 3294, 3439, 3674, 3755, 3769, 3770, 3799, 3880, 4050, 4090, 4205, 4331, 4351, 4385, 4411, 4484, 4486, 4491, 4775, 4807, 4862, 4939, 4985, 4994, 5132, 5138, 5171, 5254, 5267, 5453, 5528, 5541, 5614, 5671, 5688, 5726, 5829, 5903, 5929, 5954, 6011, 6041, 6043, 6089, 6114, 6123, 6136, 6233, 6240, 6387, 6405, 6511, 6537, 6561, 6660, 6683, 6792, 6815, 6848, 6939, 7043, 7210, 7330, 7430, 7489, 7550, 7567, 7580, 7769, 7780, 7815, 7866, 7891, 7995, 8053, 8146, 8203, 8216, 8217, 8221, 8333, 8356, 8437, 8511, 8580, 8624, 8642, 8654, 8725, 8951, 8954, 8972, 8995, 9120, 9172, 9205, 9347, 9416, 9605, 9652, 9715, 9725, 9790, 9791

Ticket holders are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the officially published results. In case of any discrepancy between results published elsewhere and the official gazette notification issued by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the gazette notification will be treated as final.

Winners should preserve their original lottery tickets in good condition, as damaged or tampered tickets may not be accepted during the verification process. Prize winners must submit valid identity proof, the original ticket and other necessary documents while claiming their winnings.

Lottery prizes are subject to applicable taxes and statutory deductions in accordance with government regulations. Winners claiming higher prize amounts may also be required to complete additional verification before the prize is disbursed.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department advises winners to submit their prize claims within the prescribed time limit. Claims made after the deadline may not be entertained.

Participants can now check the complete Sthree Sakthi SS-528 winning numbers, category-wise prize list and prize claim instructions through the official Kerala Lottery result notification. Those holding winning

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