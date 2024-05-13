Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Woman doctor verbally abused, slapped at Kollam hospital

    A female doctor was allegedly slapped and verbally abused by a woman who came with a patient in Kollam's Chavara Social Health Centre. The doctor has filed a case with the Chavara police. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 13, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    Kollam: A female doctor, Dr. Jhansi James, working at the Kollam Chavara Social Health Centre, was physically assaulted by a woman accompanying a patient. According to the complaint, the assailant slapped Dr. James forcefully, causing her earring to fall off.  The complaint further alleges that the woman spoke rudely, using obscenities multiple times, and then the female doctor was slapped.

    The incident occurred on Sunday night, May 12. Dr. Jhansi James claimed that the altercation began when the doctor failed to examine the pill the patient had previously taken. Although the police arrived at the hospital that night, they did not file a case. Dr. James subsequently filed a complaint with the Chavara police regarding the incident.

    (Further details awaited...)
     

    Last Updated May 13, 2024, 3:14 PM IST
