Kerala: Tutorial college principal arrested for sexually abusing student during arts festival in Kollam

Afzal Jamal, a tutorial college principal from Mukkunnam, has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a Plus One student during a sub-district arts festival in Kadakkal. Police have charged him under the POCSO Act, and he has been remanded to judicial custody.

Kerala: Tutorial college principal arrested for sexually abusing student during arts festival in Kollam anr
Kollam: Afzal Jamal, a resident of Mukkunnam and principal of a tutorial college, has been arrested in connection with a case of sexual assault on a Plus One student in Kadakkal of Kollam. The incident reportedly took place during the Chadayamangalam sub-district arts festival on November 7. According to the complaint, the assault occurred when the student was attending the event.

In addition to the school, nearby parallel colleges also served as venues for the arts festival. According to the complaint, the tutorial college principal, Afzal Jamal, allegedly grabbed the student when she went to attend to a basic need. The girl managed to escape and informed her parents about the incident. A complaint was subsequently filed with the Kadakkal police. Following the complaint, the accused went into hiding but was eventually apprehended during a police search.

The police stated that the girl had previously reported that Afzal had made advances toward her and similarly harassed her on earlier occasions. Charges, including those under the POCSO Act, have been filed against him. The accused was produced before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.
 

