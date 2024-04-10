Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Woman dies after sterilisation surgery in Thrissur; Police lodge unnatural death case

    A woman from Thrissur's Mala died during the treatment after a sterilisation surgery on Wednesday (April 10). The relatives alleged that the cause of death is the anesthesia and the police have launched an investigation.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

    Thrissur: A woman who had undergone sterilization surgery at a hospital died during treatment on Wednesday (April 10). The deceased, identified as Neetu (31), was the wife of Sijo from Chakkingal House in Mala of Thrissur district.

    Neetu was admitted to Palace Hospital in Potta on Monday for surgery. Unfortunately, she experienced epileptic seizures after the procedure and was subsequently transferred to Thrissur Jubilee Hospital as her condition worsened. Tragically, she passed away on Wednesday morning.

    Relatives have alleged that the death was due to lapses in the anesthesia administered before the surgery at Palace Hospital. Consequently, they have filed a complaint with the Chalakudy police, resulting in the registration of a case of unnatural death.

    The treatment records have been taken into custody by the police. The body will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem at Thrissur Medical College. The palace hospital explained that after the anesthesia, the woman became unconscious and was immediately referred to Thrissur in an ambulance equipped with a ventilator. Palace Hospital responded that the cause of death can be confirmed after the post-mortem.
     

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 1:29 PM IST
