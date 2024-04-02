Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala witnesses record electricity consumption amid soaring temperature

    The temperature may rise to 39 degrees Celsius in the Kollam and Palakkad districts, and 37 degrees Celsius in the Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The electricity consumption in the state has reached an all-time high with a total power consumption hitting 104.82 million units. It surpassed the previous record of 104.63 million units on March 27.

    The peak time demand has also risen with 5265 MW of electricity utilized between 6 pm and 11 pm last day. To meet the increased demand, the KSEB continues to procure electricity from the power exchange at elevated rates.

    Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a high temperature alert from April 2 to April 6, 2024. The temperature may rise to 39 degrees Celsius in the Kollam and Palakkad districts, and 37 degrees Celsius in the Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts.

    Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts may experience high temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius. At the same time, there is a warning that summer rain will be available in isolated places in central and northern parts of Kerala.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 4:12 PM IST
