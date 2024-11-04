Kerala: WhatsApp group for 'Mallu Hindu' IAS officers causes uproar; later deleted

A WhatsApp group named "Mallu Hindu Officers," created for Hindu IAS officers in Kerala, has sparked significant controversy. The group was allegedly formed from K. Gopalakrishnan IAS' mobile phone, who later claimed his phone was hacked.

Thiruvananthapuram: Several IAS officers from the Kerala cadre were shocked when they found that they were added to a new WhatsApp group named "Mallu Hindu Officers" on October 31. This group included only Hindu officers and was reportedly created from a phone number linked to IAS officer K Gopalakrishnan. The group's formation quickly drew objections from many officers who felt it was inappropriate and contrary to the secular principles expected of their roles.

The WhatsApp group was dissolved just a day after it was created, with Gopalakrishnan asserting that his phone had been hacked. He explained that several groups were made using his contacts without his authorization. Reportedly, he has also lodged a police complaint regarding the incident.

The group, named "Mallu Hindu Officers," had Industries Department Director K Gopalakrishnan IAS listed as the admin. However, the group was deleted within hours. Gopalakrishnan explained to Asianet News that his phone had been hacked, and he has filed a complaint with cyber police regarding the incident.

Subsequently, the members received a message from Gopalakrishnan stating that his phone had been hacked and that someone had used his contacts to create 11 groups. He informed his colleagues that all the groups were deleted and that he planned to replace his phone soon.

However, the creation of a group exclusively including Hindu officers under the name "Mallu Hindu Officers" has raised several questions. If this was indeed a hacking incident, it is a serious matter. It is crucial to identify who hacked the senior officer’s phone and created groups potentially aimed at stirring communal tensions.

Meanwhile, former minister KK Shailaja slammed Gopalakrishnan in the controversy surrounding the creation of a WhatsApp group. She stated to Asianet News that forming such a group is an unjustifiable act, emphasizing that the actions of the IAS officer are anti-democratic. Shailaja remarked that the democratic framework of our country must be upheld, and officials should stand with the people regardless of caste or religion. Claiming that such groups are formed solely for individuals of one faith is completely incorrect, she asserted.

Minister K.N. Balagopal responded to Asianet News that he only had limited information about the incident and would respond after gathering more details. Additionally, senior CPM leader E.P. Jayarajan chose not to comment on the issue.

