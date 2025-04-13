Kerala: 'Even EMS called Hedgewar a freedom fighter': BJP defends naming skill center in Palakkad

Read Full Article

Palakkad: Amid growing controversy over naming a new skill development center for differently-abled individuals after RSS founder Dr. K.B. Hedgewar, BJP leaders in Palakkad have issued a strong defense, claiming that there is nothing unusual or inappropriate about the decision. At a press conference, BJP’s Palakkad East district president Prashant Sivan, Municipality Chairperson Prameela Sasidharan, and Vice Chairman Adv. E. Krishnadas stated that Hedgewar was a freedom fighter and it was not the first time an institution had been named after him—even as a Congress member.

“Even E.M.S. Namboodiripad had acknowledged Hedgewar’s role in the freedom movement. Will the CPI(M) now reject EMS’s own words?” they asked, adding, “We don’t need a certificate from Congress or CPI(M) to call Hedgewar a nationalist.”

The BJP leaders pointed out that in Malappuram, several institutions have been named after Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji, a leader of the 1921 Malabar rebellion, who, according to them, was involved in the massacre of Hindus. “Will those who named institutions after him be ready to explain that choice? There are many examples of people with no political posts having places named after them. Would that be termed religious appeasement?” the BJP questioned.

They further alleged that the current outrage over the naming of the center was not about the name itself, but a politically motivated attempt to sabotage the project meant for differently-abled individuals.

The BJP criticized the Palakkad MLA for allegedly obstructing the project and demanded a public apology to the differently-abled community and their families. “The police failed in their duty. If necessary, we will launch a protest movement,” the leaders warned. They also announced a march to the MLA’s office condemning the alleged insult to Hedgewar.

