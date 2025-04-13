Kerala: Former govt pleader P G Manu found dead at rented house in Kollam

Read Full Article

Kollam: Former government pleader at Kerala High Court P G Manu was found dead in a rented house in Kollam on Sunday. He was found hanging inside the residence, which he had rented for case-related purposes. The exact cause of death remains unclear.

Local police have reached the scene and initiated inquest proceedings. Further investigation is underway.

Kerala: Former govt pleader PG Manu surrenders before police in sexual assault case

Manu had earlier been granted bail in a rape case involving a woman who had approached him for legal help. The Kerala High Court had allowed his bail under strict conditions.

As per the court's order, Manu was not allowed to enter the Chottanikkara police station limits until the trial concluded. He was required to submit his passport, appear before the investigating officer on the first Saturday of every month, and furnish a bond of Rs 2 lakh along with two sureties. The prosecution informed the court that the chargesheet had already been filed, which was taken into account while granting conditional bail.

Manu had surrendered before the Puthenkurish Deputy Superintendent of Police on January 31. The case dates back to 2018 when a woman, who had been a victim of sexual abuse and faced inaction for nearly five years, approached Manu for legal support. It was alleged that Manu raped her at his office and at his residence. The police collected WhatsApp chats and audio recordings as evidence in the case. Charges were framed under sections related to rape and provisions of the IT Act.

Kerala: High Court grants bail to former govt pleader PG Manu in sexual assault case

Latest Videos