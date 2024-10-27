Kerala weather: Yellow alert in 5 districts, heavy rainfall to ease tomorrow

Kerala's heavy rainfall to decrease after today, with yellow alert in 5 districts (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki). Isolated thunderstorms and rain possible until Oct 31. 

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The weather forecast indicates that heavy rainfall in the state will decrease after today. A yellow alert is currently in effect for five districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki. From tomorrow onward, no specific rain warnings have been issued for any district in Kerala. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned that isolated thunderstorms and rain may still occur in various parts of the state until October 31.

Today, a yellow alert has been declared in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki districts, with a chance of isolated heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is defined as rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period.

Fishermen advisory

The IMD has issued a warning advising against fishing along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts today. Fishing is permitted along the Karnataka coast. Strong winds, with speeds of 35 to 45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h, are expected along the Kerala coast, the southern Lakshadweep area, the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, and the Kanyakumari region, making fishing unsafe in these areas today.

Thunderstorm alert

The IMD has also informed that there is a likelihood of thunderstorms and rain in isolated areas of Kerala from October 27 to 31, 2024.

