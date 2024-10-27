Kerala: 7 trafficked youths from Vadakara to return home tonight after rescue from Cambodia

A group of young men from Vadakara who were lured to Malaysia with promises of IT jobs by a friend who acted as a middleman are returning home tonight. They were later taken to Cambodia, where they discovered they had been sold to a company involved in cybercrime.

New Delhi: Seven youths from Vadakara, Kozhikode, who were trapped in Cambodia as victims of human trafficking are returning home today (Oct 27). They had been staying in a temporary shelter arranged by the Indian Embassy in Cambodia and are expected to arrive in Kochi tonight. After arriving in Cambodia on the 3rd of this month, the youths managed to reach the Indian Embassy with the help of a taxi driver.

Kerala: Man arrested after luring youth to Cambodia on pretext of fake telecaller job

However, their journey home faced challenges. With support from embassy officials and the local Malayali community, arrangements were made for their return. The cost of the plane tickets was sent from home. According to MLA KK Rema, seven young men will arrive at Nedumbassery Airport tonight, traveling from Cambodia via Malaysia.

The Vadakara youths were first taken to Malaysia by a friend, acting as a middleman, who promised them jobs in the IT sector and charged each of them Rs 1 lakh. However, they were subsequently taken to Cambodia, where they realized they had been sold to a company involved in cyber-related criminal activities. The youths reported experiencing severe physical and mental abuse while there.

