Forest department driver offers water to thirsty cheetah family, suspended for violating guidelines (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A remarkable incident has unfolded near Kuno National Park, where a villager's simple act of kindness has helped bridge the gap between the locals and the cheetahs that inhabit the area. Just days after a tense confrontation between villagers and cheetahs, a video has emerged showing a villager offering water to a cheetah family, marking a significant shift in dynamics.

Also Read: Cheetah family in India grows to 26 after birth of two cubs at Kuno National Park (WATCH)

The incident occurred when a female cheetah, Jwala, and her four cubs ventured into a village field, hunting and killing six goats. Instead of sparking fear and hostility, the situation unfolded into an unexpected act of kindness. A villager, identified as Satyanarayan Gurjar, a driver attached with the forest department, approached the cheetahs with a jerrycan of water and poured it into a plate. The cheetahs calmly lapped up the water, and the villager's actions were captured on video.

Suspension

However, Gurjar's ice-breaking act did not go down well with forest officers. He was suspended from his position for violating forest department guidelines, which advise against feeding or approaching the cheetahs. Forest officers emphasized the need for villagers to maintain a safe distance from the cheetahs, warning that close interactions could lead to the animals developing a bond with humans.

Kuno Cheetah Video: बकरियों का शिकार करने के बाद चीता ज्वाला और उसके 4 शावकों को लगी प्यास, वेटनरी डॉक्टर ने पास जाकर पिलाया पानी pic.twitter.com/TX3o2VvGu7 — arvind dubey (@arvindind) April 5, 2025

"The recent act of offering water symbolizes a growing understanding and shift in behaviour. The villagers, perhaps realizing that the cheetahs were not inherently a threat but part of the region's natural ecosystem, chose to approach the situation differently this time. But again, we would not want them to get this close and develop any bond like this," said a forest officer.

Peaceful coexistence

Despite the controversy surrounding Gurjar's actions, the villagers' actions demonstrate an evolving relationship with the cheetahs, one that may pave the way for more peaceful coexistence in the future.

According to Susan Yannetti, director of strategy and fundraising for The Metapopulation Initiative, the video clip is important for showing the cheetahs' more mellow natural disposition. "Cheetahs are not inclined to attack humans. They are different from leopards and tigers in that regard," she said. Yannetti emphasized the importance of people and cheetahs coexisting peacefully, without attempting to domesticate the animals.

The cheetah herd, led by Jwala, have been found exploring the open forests. Kuno National Park's tracking team, which had been monitoring the cheetah herd, was also available at the spot. After receiving reports of the cheetahs being spotted outside the park, the team conducted an inspection and advised the villagers to exercise caution.

Also Read: Jim Corbett to Kaziranga: Top 10 national parks for wildlife adventures

Latest Videos