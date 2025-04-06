user
user icon

Bhool Chuk Maaf brings new tracks: Details on Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Shoot in Varanasi

The makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf are adding two new songs to enrich the film's narrative and charm. Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the upcoming shoot in Varanasi promises an exciting musical twist to the storyline.

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

The makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf have added two songs to enrich the film's narrative. One song has been shot, while the second will be filmed in Varanasi soon with the star cast Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

article_image2

The upcoming song will feature a romantic bachelorette theme. Styled and choreographed intricately, it promises to enhance the chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao OPENS up on importance of storytelling; reflects on success post 'Stree 2'


article_image3

Originally set for April 10, the release date of Bhool Chuk Maaf has been postponed to May 9. Fans eagerly await the refreshing pairing and engaging storyline.

 

article_image4

Rajkummar and Wamiqa debut together in this romantic comedy set in Varanasi. The film blends humor, music, and destiny with a visually rich backdrop.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Who is Kim Fernandez? Jacqueline Fernandez's mother passes away; Read on ATG

Who is Kim Fernandez? Jacqueline Fernandez's mother passes away; Read on

Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran, rock band Weezer to perform at Music festival ATG

Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran, rock band Weezer to perform at Music festival

Surprised by how it matches my film...', Burqa City director REACTS to 'Laapataa Ladies' controversy ATG

'Surprised by how it matches my film...', Burqa City director REACTS to 'Laapataa Ladies' controversy

CID makers CONFIRM death of ACP Pradyuman? Here's what we know ATG

CID makers CONFIRM death of ACP Pradyuman? Here's what we know

Its my own spiritual journey....', Anant Ambani OPENS up on his 170 Km journey to Dwarka ATG

'It's my own spiritual journey....', Anant Ambani OPENS up on his 170 Km journey to Dwarka

Recent Stories

iPhone 17 Pro: New LEAK suggests Apple's phone may feature 48-megapixel telephoto camera lens gcw

iPhone 17 Pro: New LEAK suggests Apple's phone may feature 48-megapixel telephoto camera lens

Forest department driver offers water to thirsty cheetah family, suspended for violating guidelines (WATCH) dmn

Forest department driver offers water to thirsty cheetah family, suspended for violating guidelines (WATCH)

UK MPs denied entry to Israel over planned visit to Palestinian territories ddr

UK MPs denied entry to Israel over planned visit to Palestinian territories

Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid in jeopardy? Perez issues ultimatum after Valencia loss snt

Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid in jeopardy? Perez issues ultimatum after Valencia loss

Planning to travel from Rameswaram? Check complete train list here AJR

Planning to travel from Rameswaram? Check complete train list here

Recent Videos

IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs DC & PBKS vs RR Post-Match Analysis: DC Break 15-Yr Curse, RR Cease Punjab

IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs DC & PBKS vs RR Post-Match Analysis: DC Break 15-Yr Curse, RR Cease Punjab

Video Icon
Devotees Offer Prayers on Ram Navami in Iskcon Temple of Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Devotees Offer Prayers on Ram Navami in Iskcon Temple of Ahmedabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Americans Protest Against Trump’s Tariff Policies, Call Him 'Perfect Puppet' of Russia's Putin

Americans Protest Against Trump’s Tariff Policies, Call Him 'Perfect Puppet' of Russia's Putin

Video Icon
Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Anant Ambani’s ‘Padyatra’ Comes to an End, Mother Nita Ambani, Wife Radhika Merchant Takes Part

Video Icon
Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Beed Mosque Explosion: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan Says 'Impose UAPA Against Accused' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon