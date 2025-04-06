Bhool Chuk Maaf brings new tracks: Details on Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Shoot in Varanasi

Read Full Gallery

The makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf are adding two new songs to enrich the film's narrative and charm. Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the upcoming shoot in Varanasi promises an exciting musical twist to the storyline.

The makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf have added two songs to enrich the film's narrative. One song has been shot, while the second will be filmed in Varanasi soon with the star cast Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The upcoming song will feature a romantic bachelorette theme. Styled and choreographed intricately, it promises to enhance the chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao OPENS up on importance of storytelling; reflects on success post 'Stree 2'

Originally set for April 10, the release date of Bhool Chuk Maaf has been postponed to May 9. Fans eagerly await the refreshing pairing and engaging storyline.

Rajkummar and Wamiqa debut together in this romantic comedy set in Varanasi. The film blends humor, music, and destiny with a visually rich backdrop.

Latest Videos