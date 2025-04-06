user
Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid in jeopardy? Perez issues ultimatum after Valencia loss

Carlo Ancelotti faces mounting pressure at Real Madrid after a damaging loss to Valencia, prompting an ultimatum from president Florentino Perez amid concerns over league form and tactical inconsistency.

Published: Apr 6, 2025, 2:03 PM IST

Tensions Mount at Real Madrid

Real Madrid's recent 1-2 home defeat to Valencia in the La Liga has reportedly sparked significant unrest within the club, casting a shadow over manager Carlo Ancelotti’s future. According to a report from Fichajes, the loss has prompted club president Florentino Perez to issue a stern ultimatum to the Italian tactician, signalling that patience is wearing thin at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite the team’s continued presence in the UEFA Champions League and their qualification for the Copa del Rey final, their inconsistent league form has emerged as a serious concern. The loss to Valencia not only angered fans but also exposed deeper structural flaws in the squad that have been simmering beneath the surface.

Identity Crisis and Tactical Concerns

The report quoting sources suggested that Perez is increasingly disillusioned with the team’s lack of identity and the predictable nature of their league performances. While cup competitions have offered glimmers of hope, the inability to maintain consistency in La Liga has triggered internal alarm bells.

Ancelotti’s tactical approach, once lauded for its calm and calculated precision, is now under fire. Critics point to his reluctance to make bold in-game adjustments and the team’s sluggish response when trailing in matches. The perceived lack of urgency and drive has only deepened concerns among both fans and top executives.


Pressure Intensifies as Barcelona Pull Away

With arch-rivals Barcelona extending their lead at the top of the La Liga table, the pressure is mounting on Ancelotti and his players to arrest their slide and restore momentum. The coming weeks will see Real Madrid engage in a series of crucial fixtures that could define the outcome of their season—and Ancelotti’s future.

Also read: Carlo Ancelotti: Why Arsenal should be wary of Real Madrid's extra-time mastermind

Make-or-Break Period for Ancelotti

Perez, known for his high standards and demand for both results and flair, is reportedly expecting an immediate turnaround. Should the team falter again in the league, the writing may be on the wall for Ancelotti, regardless of potential silverware in other competitions.

As the business end of the season approaches, the stakes have never been higher. Ancelotti now finds himself at a crossroads, with his legacy—and job—on the line. Whether he can rally his squad and silence the growing doubts remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the margin for error has vanished.

