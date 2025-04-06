user
UK MPs denied entry to Israel over planned visit to Palestinian territories

UK's Labour MPs Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang were denied entry to Israel during a planned visit to Palestinian territories. Israel cited "hate speech" concerns. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the move unacceptable and deeply concerning.

Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 2:16 PM IST

Two UK Labour MPs, Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang, were barred from entering Israel over the weekend, prompting a diplomatic row between London and Tel Aviv. The MPs, part of what they described as a parliamentary delegation, said they were "astounded" by the decision after being detained and questioned upon arrival in Israel on Saturday.

The Israeli immigration authority said entry was denied because the group intended to "spread hate speech" and "document security forces," and claimed the visit was not officially coordinated as a parliamentary delegation. All four passengers, including two aides, were deported by Sunday morning.

Mohamed, MP for Sheffield Central, and Yang, MP for Earley and Woodley, have both been vocal in Parliament on the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. Their trip, they said, was arranged by UK-based charities with long-standing experience organizing delegations to the region. In a joint statement, they emphasized the importance of lawmakers being able to “witness, firsthand, the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory,” and condemned what they described as retaliation for speaking out.

The refusal has drawn sharp criticism from UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who said the action was “unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning.” He confirmed the Foreign Office had offered support to both MPs and had raised the issue with Israeli counterparts. “This is no way to treat British parliamentarians,” Lammy stated.

Both MPs have previously taken firm stances on the conflict. Mohamed led a cross-party letter earlier this year calling for a ban on imports from Israeli settlements, citing a legal opinion from the International Court of Justice. Yang has supported sanctions on Israeli ministers who proposed settlement expansion in Gaza. They have both raised concerns in Parliament about humanitarian access, treatment of civilians, and freedom of the press in Palestinian territories.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region. Israel’s military operations continue in Gaza and the West Bank following the Hamas-led October 7 attacks that killed approximately 1,200 people in Israel. Since then, Gaza's health ministry reports over 50,000 deaths, including more than 1,300 since the ceasefire ended in March.

Lammy reiterated that the UK remains focused on securing a renewed ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a return to negotiations to end the conflict.

