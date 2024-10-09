Kerala weather: Widespread rain expected, IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has warned of widespread rain in the state today, with the possibility of heavy rain in isolated areas. Due to the potential for significant rainfall, a yellow alert has been issued for eight districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

Fishing along the Kerala coast is prohibited. A yellow alert has also been declared for districts such as Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur for October 10. Heavy rain is defined as receiving between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, with thunderstorms expected. The warning indicates the possibility of thunderstorms until October 10.

Special advisories for the public:

- Individuals living in areas prone to landslides, mudslides, or flash floods should move to safer locations as advised by authorities.

- Those residing near riverbanks or low-lying areas should also heed warnings and relocate as necessary.

- Residents in disaster-prone areas must ensure the availability of emergency shelters and move there during the day. Contact local authorities for assistance.

- Given the possibility of strong winds, people in inadequately secured homes should exercise caution and consider moving to safer shelters.

- Unnecessary travel should be avoided during heavy rainfall. Recreational trips to waterfalls, water bodies, and hilly areas should be canceled until the weather improves.

- When traveling on roads adjacent to water bodies, extreme caution is advised. Be wary of roads undergoing repairs, as heavy rains can increase the risk of accidents. Avoid driving through areas where water may overflow.

Lightning safety recommendations:

- If you notice signs of lightning, immediately seek shelter in a safe building, as staying in open areas increases the risk of being struck.

- During storms with strong winds and lightning, close all windows and doors and avoid standing near them. Stay indoors and minimize contact with walls or floors.

- Disconnect electrical appliances to reduce the risk of electrical shock.

- Avoid using telephones during lightning storms; mobile phones are generally safe.

- If the sky is overcast, refrain from playing in open areas, including on terraces, especially for children.

- Do not stand under trees during a storm, and avoid parking vehicles near them.

- Remain inside your vehicle during lightning storms, keeping your limbs inside. It’s safest to wait in the vehicle until the storm passes, avoiding travel on bicycles, motorcycles, or tractors until safe.

