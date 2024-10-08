J&K Elections 2024 final results: NC-Congress alliance wins 48 seats, BJP secures 29; list of winners here
In a significant political turnaround, the National Conference (NC) and the Congress alliance has emerged victorious in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, securing a total of 48 seats out of the 90-member Assembly. The National Conference, led by its chief Farooq Abdullah, won 42 seats, while the Congress party captured 6 seats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 29 seats, followed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 3 seats. Other smaller parties and independents contributed to the seat tally, with the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Aam Aadmi Party each winning one seat. Additionally, 7 independent candidates were elected.
Ahead of the announcement of the final results, NC chief Farooq Abdullah declared that his son, Omar Abdullah, will assume the role of Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. This marks a pivotal moment in the region's political landscape, as the Assembly elections were held for the first time in a decade since Jammu and Kashmir was designated a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370.
Omar Abdullah won Ganderbal and Budgam seats, defeating his nearest rivals from PDP by over 10,000 votes and 18,000 votes, respectively.
"There were attempts to destroy the NC over the last five years. So many parties were created here, whose only aim was to destroy the NC. But, God's grace has been on us and those who tried to destroy us, have been decimated in the process," Omar Abdullah told reporters after receiving his winning certificate from the returning officer for the Budgam seat.
"I am thankful to the voters in Budgam for voting for me, making me successful and giving me an opportunity to serve the people of J-K once again," he said.
"It is our duty now to come up to the expectations of the people through our work and that is what our endeavour would be for the next five years," he added.
The elections saw a notable voter turnout, reflecting a growing engagement among the electorate. The first phase recorded a turnout of approximately 61%, the highest in the past seven elections. The second phase saw a turnout of 57%, while the third and final phase, conducted on October 1, 2024, achieved an impressive turnout of over 69.65%, according to Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole. Polling was reported to be peaceful, a positive sign for the democratic process in the region.
Here's a look at full list of winners of the J&K Elections 2024:
Here is the full list of winners and leading candidates
|Candidate
|Party
|Constituency
|Status
|Javaid Ahmad Mirchal
|JKN
|Karnah
|WON
|Saifullah Mir
|JKN
|Trehgam
|WON
|Mir Mohammad Fayaz
|JKPDP
|Kupwara
|WON
|Qaysar Jamshaid Lone
|JKN
|Lolab
|WON
|Sajad Gani Lone
|JKPC
|Handwara
|WON
|Khursheed Ahmad Shiekh
|IND
|Langate
|WON
|Irshad Rasool Kar
|JKN
|Sopore
|WON
|Javid Ahmad Dar
|JKN
|Rafiabad
|WON
|Javid Hassan Baig
|JKN
|Baramulla
|WON
|Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah
|JKN
|Gulmarg
|WON
|Irfan Hafiz Lone
|INC
|Wagoora - Kreeri
|WON
|Javaid Riyaz
|JKN
|Pattan
|WON
|Hilal Akbar Lone
|JKN
|Sonawari
|WON
|Nizam Uddin Bhat
|INC
|Bandipora
|WON
|Nazir Ahmad Khan
|JKN
|Gurez (ST)
|WON
|Mian Mehar Ali
|JKN
|Kangan (ST)
|WON
|Omar Abdullah
|JKN
|Ganderbal
|WON
|Salman Sagar
|JKN
|Hazratbal
|WON
|Ali Mohammad Sagar
|JKN
|Khanyar
|WON
|Shamim Firdous
|JKN
|Habbakadal
|WON
|Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed
|JKN
|Lal Chowk
|WON
|Mushtaq Guroo
|JKN
|Channapora
|WON
|Tanvir Sadiq
|JKN
|Zadibal
|WON
|Mubarik Gul
|JKN
|Eidgah
|WON
|Tariq Hameed Karra
|INC
|Central Shalteng
|WON
|Omar Abdullah
|JKN
|Budgam
|WON
|Shafi Ahmad Wani
|JKN
|Beerwah
|WON
|Saif Ud Din Bhat
|JKN
|Khansahib
|WON
|Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather
|JKN
|Chrar-i-Sharief
|WON
|Ali Mohammad Dar
|JKN
|Chadoora
|WON
|Hasnain Masoodi
|JKN
|Pampore
|WON
|Rafiq Ahmad Naik
|JKPDP
|Tral
|WON
|Waheed Ur Rehman Para
|JKPDP
|Pulwama
|WON
|Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir
|JKN
|Rajpora
|WON
|Showkat Hussain Ganie
|JKN
|Zainapora
|WON
|Shabir Ahmad Kullay
|IND
|Shopian
|WON
|Sakeena Masood
|JKN
|D.H. Pora
|WON
|Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami
|CPI(M)
|Kulgam
|WON
|Peerzada Feroze Ahamad
|JKN
|Devsar
|WON
|Gulam Ahmad Mir
|INC
|Dooru
|WON
|Zafar Ali Khatana
|JKN
|Kokernag (ST)
|WON
|Abdul Majeed Bhat
|JKN
|Anantnag West
|WON
|Peerzada Mohammad Syed
|INC
|Anantnag
|WON
|Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri
|JKN
|Srigufwara - Bijbehara
|WON
|Reyaz Ahmad Khan
|JKN
|Shangus - Anantnag East
|WON
|Altaf Ahmad Wani
|JKN
|Pahalgam
|WON
|Payare Lal Sharma
|IND
|Inderwal
|WON
|Shagun Parihar
|BJP
|Kishtwar
|WON
|Sunil Kumar Sharma
|BJP
|Padder - Nagseni
|WON
|Daleep Singh
|BJP
|Bhadarwah
|WON
|Mehraj Malik
|AAAP
|Doda
|WON
|Shakti Raj Parihar
|BJP
|Doda West
|WON
|Arjun Singh Raju
|JKN
|Ramban
|WON
|Sajad Shaheen
|JKN
|Banihal
|WON
|Khurshied Ahmed
|JKN
|Gulabgarh (ST)
|WON
|Kuldeep Raj Dubey
|BJP
|Reasi
|WON
|Baldev Raj Sharma
|BJP
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi
|WON
|Pawan Kumar Gupta
|BJP
|Udhampur West
|WON
|Ranbir Singh Pathania
|BJP
|Udhampur East
|WON
|Balwant Singh Mankotia
|BJP
|Chenani
|WON
|Sunil Bhardwaj
|BJP
|Ramnagar (SC)
|WON
|Dr Rameshwar Singh
|IND
|Bani
|WON
|Satish Kumar Sharma
|BJP
|Billawar
|WON
|Darshan Kumar
|BJP
|Basohli
|WON
|Rajiv Jasrotia
|BJP
|Jasrota
|WON
|Dr. Bharat Bhushan
|BJP
|Kathua (SC)
|WON
|Vijay Kumar
|BJP
|Hiranagar
|WON
|Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal
|BJP
|Ramgarh (SC)
|WON
|Surjeet Singh Slathia
|BJP
|Samba
|WON
|Chander Parkash
|BJP
|Vijaypur
|WON
|Rajeev Kumar
|BJP
|Bishnah (SC)
|WON
|Gharu Ram
|BJP
|Suchetgarh (SC)
|WON
|Dr. Narinder Singh Raina
|BJP
|R.S. Pura – Jammu South
|WON
|Vikram Randhawa
|BJP
|Bahu
|WON
|Yudhvir Sethi
|BJP
|Jammu East
|WON
|Devender Singh Rana
|BJP
|Nagrota
|WON
|Arvind Gupta
|BJP
|Jammu West
|WON
|Sham Lal Sharma
|BJP
|Jammu North
|WON
|Surinder Kumar
|BJP
|Marh (SC)
|WON
|Mohan Lal
|BJP
|Akhnoor (SC)
|WON
|Satish Sharma
|IND
|Chhamb
|WON
|Randhir Singh
|BJP
|Kalakote - Sunderbani
|WON
|Surinder Kumar Choudhary
|JKN
|Nowshera
|WON
|Iftkar Ahmed
|INC
|Rajouri (ST)
|WON
|Javid Iqbal
|JKN
|Budhal (ST)
|WON
|Muzaffar Iqbal Khan
|IND
|Thannamandi (ST)
|WON
|Choudhary Mohammed Akram
|IND
|Surankote (ST)
|WON
|Ajaz Ahmed Jan
|JKN
|Poonch Haveli
|WON
|Javed Ahmed Rana
|JKN
|Mendhar (ST)
|WON
|Sajjad Shafi
|JKN
|Uri
|WON
