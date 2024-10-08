Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K Elections 2024 final results: NC-Congress alliance wins 48 seats, BJP secures 29; list of winners here

    In a significant political turnaround, the National Conference (NC) and the Congress alliance has emerged victorious in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, securing a total of 48 seats out of the 90-member Assembly.

    Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 final results: NC-Congress alliance wins 48 seats, BJP secures 29; list of winners here
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 6:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

    In a significant political turnaround, the National Conference (NC) and the Congress alliance has emerged victorious in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, securing a total of 48 seats out of the 90-member Assembly. The National Conference, led by its chief Farooq Abdullah, won 42 seats, while the Congress party captured 6 seats.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 29 seats, followed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 3 seats. Other smaller parties and independents contributed to the seat tally, with the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Aam Aadmi Party each winning one seat. Additionally, 7 independent candidates were elected.

    Ahead of the announcement of the final results, NC chief Farooq Abdullah declared that his son, Omar Abdullah, will assume the role of Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. This marks a pivotal moment in the region's political landscape, as the Assembly elections were held for the first time in a decade since Jammu and Kashmir was designated a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370.

    Omar Abdullah won Ganderbal and Budgam seats, defeating his nearest rivals from PDP by over 10,000 votes and 18,000 votes, respectively.

    "There were attempts to destroy the NC over the last five years. So many parties were created here, whose only aim was to destroy the NC. But, God's grace has been on us and those who tried to destroy us, have been decimated in the process," Omar Abdullah told reporters after receiving his winning certificate from the returning officer for the Budgam seat.

    "I am thankful to the voters in Budgam for voting for me, making me successful and giving me an opportunity to serve the people of J-K once again," he said.

    "It is our duty now to come up to the expectations of the people through our work and that is what our endeavour would be for the next five years," he added.

    The elections saw a notable voter turnout, reflecting a growing engagement among the electorate. The first phase recorded a turnout of approximately 61%, the highest in the past seven elections. The second phase saw a turnout of 57%, while the third and final phase, conducted on October 1, 2024, achieved an impressive turnout of over 69.65%, according to Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole. Polling was reported to be peaceful, a positive sign for the democratic process in the region.

    Here's a look at full list of winners of the J&K Elections 2024:

    Here is the full list of winners and leading candidates

    Candidate Party Constituency Status
    Javaid Ahmad Mirchal JKN Karnah WON
    Saifullah Mir JKN Trehgam WON
    Mir Mohammad Fayaz JKPDP Kupwara WON
    Qaysar Jamshaid Lone JKN Lolab WON
    Sajad Gani Lone JKPC Handwara WON
    Khursheed Ahmad Shiekh IND Langate WON
    Irshad Rasool Kar JKN Sopore WON
    Javid Ahmad Dar JKN Rafiabad WON
    Javid Hassan Baig JKN Baramulla WON
    Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah JKN Gulmarg WON
    Irfan Hafiz Lone INC Wagoora - Kreeri WON
    Javaid Riyaz JKN Pattan WON
    Hilal Akbar Lone JKN Sonawari WON
    Nizam Uddin Bhat INC Bandipora WON
    Nazir Ahmad Khan JKN Gurez (ST) WON
    Mian Mehar Ali JKN Kangan (ST) WON
    Omar Abdullah JKN Ganderbal WON
    Salman Sagar JKN Hazratbal WON
    Ali Mohammad Sagar JKN Khanyar WON
    Shamim Firdous JKN Habbakadal WON
    Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed JKN Lal Chowk WON
    Mushtaq Guroo JKN Channapora WON
    Tanvir Sadiq JKN Zadibal WON
    Mubarik Gul JKN Eidgah WON
    Tariq Hameed Karra INC Central Shalteng WON
    Omar Abdullah JKN Budgam WON
    Shafi Ahmad Wani JKN Beerwah WON
    Saif Ud Din Bhat JKN Khansahib WON
    Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather JKN Chrar-i-Sharief WON
    Ali Mohammad Dar JKN Chadoora WON
    Hasnain Masoodi JKN Pampore WON
    Rafiq Ahmad Naik JKPDP Tral WON
    Waheed Ur Rehman Para JKPDP Pulwama WON
    Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir JKN Rajpora WON
    Showkat Hussain Ganie JKN Zainapora WON
    Shabir Ahmad Kullay IND Shopian WON
    Sakeena Masood JKN D.H. Pora WON
    Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami CPI(M) Kulgam WON
    Peerzada Feroze Ahamad JKN Devsar WON
    Gulam Ahmad Mir INC Dooru WON
    Zafar Ali Khatana JKN Kokernag (ST) WON
    Abdul Majeed Bhat JKN Anantnag West WON
    Peerzada Mohammad Syed INC Anantnag WON
    Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri JKN Srigufwara - Bijbehara WON
    Reyaz Ahmad Khan JKN Shangus - Anantnag East WON
    Altaf Ahmad Wani JKN Pahalgam WON
    Payare Lal Sharma IND Inderwal WON
    Shagun Parihar BJP Kishtwar WON
    Sunil Kumar Sharma BJP Padder - Nagseni WON
    Daleep Singh BJP Bhadarwah WON
    Mehraj Malik AAAP Doda WON
    Shakti Raj Parihar BJP Doda West WON
    Arjun Singh Raju JKN Ramban WON
    Sajad Shaheen JKN Banihal WON
    Khurshied Ahmed JKN Gulabgarh (ST) WON
    Kuldeep Raj Dubey BJP Reasi WON
    Baldev Raj Sharma BJP Shri Mata Vaishno Devi WON
    Pawan Kumar Gupta BJP Udhampur West WON
    Ranbir Singh Pathania BJP Udhampur East WON
    Balwant Singh Mankotia BJP Chenani WON
    Sunil Bhardwaj BJP Ramnagar (SC) WON
    Dr Rameshwar Singh IND Bani WON
    Satish Kumar Sharma BJP Billawar WON
    Darshan Kumar BJP Basohli WON
    Rajiv Jasrotia BJP Jasrota WON
    Dr. Bharat Bhushan BJP Kathua (SC) WON
    Vijay Kumar BJP Hiranagar WON
    Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal BJP Ramgarh (SC) WON
    Surjeet Singh Slathia BJP Samba WON
    Chander Parkash BJP Vijaypur WON
    Rajeev Kumar BJP Bishnah (SC) WON
    Gharu Ram BJP Suchetgarh (SC) WON
    Dr. Narinder Singh Raina BJP R.S. Pura – Jammu South WON
    Vikram Randhawa BJP Bahu WON
    Yudhvir Sethi BJP Jammu East WON
    Devender Singh Rana BJP Nagrota WON
    Arvind Gupta BJP Jammu West WON
    Sham Lal Sharma BJP Jammu North WON
    Surinder Kumar BJP Marh (SC) WON
    Mohan Lal BJP Akhnoor (SC) WON
    Satish Sharma IND Chhamb WON
    Randhir Singh BJP Kalakote - Sunderbani WON
    Surinder Kumar Choudhary JKN Nowshera WON
    Iftkar Ahmed INC Rajouri (ST) WON
    Javid Iqbal JKN Budhal (ST) WON
    Muzaffar Iqbal Khan IND Thannamandi (ST) WON
    Choudhary Mohammed Akram IND Surankote (ST) WON
    Ajaz Ahmed Jan JKN Poonch Haveli WON
    Javed Ahmed Rana JKN Mendhar (ST) WON
    Sajjad Shafi JKN Uri WON
