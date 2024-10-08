J&K Elections 2024 final results: NC-Congress alliance wins 48 seats, BJP secures 29; list of winners here

In a significant political turnaround, the National Conference (NC) and the Congress alliance has emerged victorious in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, securing a total of 48 seats out of the 90-member Assembly.

In a significant political turnaround, the National Conference (NC) and the Congress alliance has emerged victorious in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, securing a total of 48 seats out of the 90-member Assembly. The National Conference, led by its chief Farooq Abdullah, won 42 seats, while the Congress party captured 6 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 29 seats, followed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 3 seats. Other smaller parties and independents contributed to the seat tally, with the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Aam Aadmi Party each winning one seat. Additionally, 7 independent candidates were elected.

Ahead of the announcement of the final results, NC chief Farooq Abdullah declared that his son, Omar Abdullah, will assume the role of Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. This marks a pivotal moment in the region's political landscape, as the Assembly elections were held for the first time in a decade since Jammu and Kashmir was designated a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370.

Omar Abdullah won Ganderbal and Budgam seats, defeating his nearest rivals from PDP by over 10,000 votes and 18,000 votes, respectively.

"There were attempts to destroy the NC over the last five years. So many parties were created here, whose only aim was to destroy the NC. But, God's grace has been on us and those who tried to destroy us, have been decimated in the process," Omar Abdullah told reporters after receiving his winning certificate from the returning officer for the Budgam seat.

"I am thankful to the voters in Budgam for voting for me, making me successful and giving me an opportunity to serve the people of J-K once again," he said.

"It is our duty now to come up to the expectations of the people through our work and that is what our endeavour would be for the next five years," he added.

The elections saw a notable voter turnout, reflecting a growing engagement among the electorate. The first phase recorded a turnout of approximately 61%, the highest in the past seven elections. The second phase saw a turnout of 57%, while the third and final phase, conducted on October 1, 2024, achieved an impressive turnout of over 69.65%, according to Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole. Polling was reported to be peaceful, a positive sign for the democratic process in the region.

Here's a look at full list of winners of the J&K Elections 2024:

Here is the full list of winners and leading candidates

Candidate Party Constituency Status Javaid Ahmad Mirchal JKN Karnah WON Saifullah Mir JKN Trehgam WON Mir Mohammad Fayaz JKPDP Kupwara WON Qaysar Jamshaid Lone JKN Lolab WON Sajad Gani Lone JKPC Handwara WON Khursheed Ahmad Shiekh IND Langate WON Irshad Rasool Kar JKN Sopore WON Javid Ahmad Dar JKN Rafiabad WON Javid Hassan Baig JKN Baramulla WON Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah JKN Gulmarg WON Irfan Hafiz Lone INC Wagoora - Kreeri WON Javaid Riyaz JKN Pattan WON Hilal Akbar Lone JKN Sonawari WON Nizam Uddin Bhat INC Bandipora WON Nazir Ahmad Khan JKN Gurez (ST) WON Mian Mehar Ali JKN Kangan (ST) WON Omar Abdullah JKN Ganderbal WON Salman Sagar JKN Hazratbal WON Ali Mohammad Sagar JKN Khanyar WON Shamim Firdous JKN Habbakadal WON Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed JKN Lal Chowk WON Mushtaq Guroo JKN Channapora WON Tanvir Sadiq JKN Zadibal WON Mubarik Gul JKN Eidgah WON Tariq Hameed Karra INC Central Shalteng WON Omar Abdullah JKN Budgam WON Shafi Ahmad Wani JKN Beerwah WON Saif Ud Din Bhat JKN Khansahib WON Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather JKN Chrar-i-Sharief WON Ali Mohammad Dar JKN Chadoora WON Hasnain Masoodi JKN Pampore WON Rafiq Ahmad Naik JKPDP Tral WON Waheed Ur Rehman Para JKPDP Pulwama WON Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir JKN Rajpora WON Showkat Hussain Ganie JKN Zainapora WON Shabir Ahmad Kullay IND Shopian WON Sakeena Masood JKN D.H. Pora WON Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami CPI(M) Kulgam WON Peerzada Feroze Ahamad JKN Devsar WON Gulam Ahmad Mir INC Dooru WON Zafar Ali Khatana JKN Kokernag (ST) WON Abdul Majeed Bhat JKN Anantnag West WON Peerzada Mohammad Syed INC Anantnag WON Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri JKN Srigufwara - Bijbehara WON Reyaz Ahmad Khan JKN Shangus - Anantnag East WON Altaf Ahmad Wani JKN Pahalgam WON Payare Lal Sharma IND Inderwal WON Shagun Parihar BJP Kishtwar WON Sunil Kumar Sharma BJP Padder - Nagseni WON Daleep Singh BJP Bhadarwah WON Mehraj Malik AAAP Doda WON Shakti Raj Parihar BJP Doda West WON Arjun Singh Raju JKN Ramban WON Sajad Shaheen JKN Banihal WON Khurshied Ahmed JKN Gulabgarh (ST) WON Kuldeep Raj Dubey BJP Reasi WON Baldev Raj Sharma BJP Shri Mata Vaishno Devi WON Pawan Kumar Gupta BJP Udhampur West WON Ranbir Singh Pathania BJP Udhampur East WON Balwant Singh Mankotia BJP Chenani WON Sunil Bhardwaj BJP Ramnagar (SC) WON Dr Rameshwar Singh IND Bani WON Satish Kumar Sharma BJP Billawar WON Darshan Kumar BJP Basohli WON Rajiv Jasrotia BJP Jasrota WON Dr. Bharat Bhushan BJP Kathua (SC) WON Vijay Kumar BJP Hiranagar WON Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal BJP Ramgarh (SC) WON Surjeet Singh Slathia BJP Samba WON Chander Parkash BJP Vijaypur WON Rajeev Kumar BJP Bishnah (SC) WON Gharu Ram BJP Suchetgarh (SC) WON Dr. Narinder Singh Raina BJP R.S. Pura – Jammu South WON Vikram Randhawa BJP Bahu WON Yudhvir Sethi BJP Jammu East WON Devender Singh Rana BJP Nagrota WON Arvind Gupta BJP Jammu West WON Sham Lal Sharma BJP Jammu North WON Surinder Kumar BJP Marh (SC) WON Mohan Lal BJP Akhnoor (SC) WON Satish Sharma IND Chhamb WON Randhir Singh BJP Kalakote - Sunderbani WON Surinder Kumar Choudhary JKN Nowshera WON Iftkar Ahmed INC Rajouri (ST) WON Javid Iqbal JKN Budhal (ST) WON Muzaffar Iqbal Khan IND Thannamandi (ST) WON Choudhary Mohammed Akram IND Surankote (ST) WON Ajaz Ahmed Jan JKN Poonch Haveli WON Javed Ahmed Rana JKN Mendhar (ST) WON Sajjad Shafi JKN Uri WON

