Kerala’s Shijin Paul, 27, died after suffering serious injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in Dubai. Originally from Pattazhy in Kottarakkara, Shijin had moved to Dubai eight months ago and worked as a videographer at The Car Super Store. Rescue teams reached the scene, treated the injured and brought the situation under control within an hour.

A 27-year-old man from Kerala died after being seriously injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Dubai. The victim has been identified as Shijin Paul, who was originally from Pattazhy in Kottarakkara. Shijin had moved to Dubai only eight months ago and was working as a videographer at The Car Super Store.

Explosion leaves Kerala man seriously injured

The incident took place on Monday, August 3. Shijin was seriously injured in the gas cylinder explosion and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

However, he later died while undergoing treatment. The incident has left Shijin’s family and friends in Kerala and Dubai mourning the loss of the young man, who had moved to the UAE just eight months earlier for work.

Truck Carrying Tomatoes Overturns On MP Expressway After Nilgai Appears, Locals Rush To Collect (WATCH)

Rescue teams reach accident site

According to reports, rescue teams reached the site soon after the accident.

The teams provided first aid to those who were injured in the incident. Authorities said the situation was brought under control within an hour and that the area was secured.

Officials have since urged members of the public not to spread rumours or fake news about the incident.

They have asked people to rely only on information released through official sources. Authorities also warned that spreading false information could result in heavy fines.

Hyderabad Horror: 35-Year-Old Man Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight, Attack Caught On Camera

Safety warning amid rising summer temperatures

The incident comes as summer temperatures continue to rise, prompting repeated safety warnings about the handling and storage of gas cylinders.

Safety experts have been advising people to take extra care while storing and using gas cylinders, particularly during periods of high temperatures.

Authorities have also stressed the importance of following safety precautions and relying on verified information while details of incidents are being established.

'The True Landlords': Elephant Herd Crosses Rishikesh Road As Traffic Waits, Viral Video Melts Hearts