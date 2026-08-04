A fire broke out in a new building at Thrissur Medical College, but luckily no one was hurt. Firefighters rushed to the scene. Officials believe an AC unit caught fire, which then spread to wiring materials. They have now brought the blaze under control.

Thrissur: A fire broke out today at Thrissur Medical College in a building that was still under construction, causing panic for a brief period before the situation was brought under control.

The incident occurred in the upcoming Mother and Child wing, where smoke was first noticed billowing from the third floor. The sight of thick smoke alerted staff and nearby individuals, prompting immediate action and the evacuation of surrounding areas as a precautionary measure.

Fortunately, since the building had not yet been opened for patients or regular hospital operations, a major tragedy was avoided. No injuries or casualties have been reported, bringing significant relief to authorities and the public alike.

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Fire and rescue teams rushed to the scene within minutes and began efforts to contain the blaze. Their swift response ensured that the fire did not spread further to other sections of the campus. According to initial reports, the fire is believed to have originated from an air conditioning unit. It then quickly spread through nearby wiring and other electrical materials, intensifying the flames.

College authorities later confirmed that the situation is now fully under control. Cooling operations were carried out to prevent any chances of reignition. An investigation is expected to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage caused to the structure.

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