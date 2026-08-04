A 35-year-old man was hacked to death in public view at Singareni Colony in Hyderabad’s Saidabad on Tuesday. Identified as Hameer, or Fasi Ahmed, he was allegedly attacked with a coconut-cutting machete and suffered severe injuries. He was taken to a hospital but later died. Police and the CLUES team reached the scene and began investigating.

A 35-year-old man was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight in Hyderabad, Telangana on Tuesday. The shocking attack took place in full public view in in Saidabad's Singareni Colony, where the victim, identified in reports as Hameer, also referred to as Fasi Ahmed or Amer, was allegedly attacked by a man carrying a sharp-edged coconut-cutting machete.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Shocking Video Shows Armed Men Robbing Punjab Fruit Seller Of Cash And Bananas In Broad Daylight

The attacker repeatedly struck the victim, a cloth merchant, leaving him with serious injuries. Hameer was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment, but he later died from his injuries.

Attack caught on camera

The violent assault was reportedly recorded by people present at the scene. A video circulating on social media appears to show the attack taking place on the road as several people remain nearby.

A few women can be seen trying to speak to the attacker during the incident. However, nobody appears to physically confront him or take the weapon away.

The footage has led to questions online about why bystanders did not intervene as the attack unfolded.

Scroll to load tweet…

'Before He Could Kill Me, I Had To Kill Him': Rajkot Man Kills Cousin Over Suspected Affair With Sister-In-Law

Victim had previous criminal cases

Preliminary police information suggests that the victim had several criminal cases registered against him in the past.

Police are yet to establish whether his previous cases had any connection with Tuesday’s killing. Investigators are working to determine what led to the attack and whether the accused and victim knew each other.

The motive behind the murder has not yet been confirmed.

UP Triple Murder: 3 Found Dead In Prayagraj Rented House After Suspected Fight

Police begin investigation

After receiving information about the attack, Saidabad police reached the crime scene. The CLUES team also visited the spot and examined the area for evidence, according to Telangana Today report.

Police have registered a case and started investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing. Investigators are expected to examine the video footage, question witnesses and look into the victim’s background as part of the probe.

The identity and whereabouts of the attacker, as well as the exact motive for the murder, are yet to be officially established.

'The True Landlords': Elephant Herd Crosses Rishikesh Road As Traffic Waits, Viral Video Melts Hearts