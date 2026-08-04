The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-531 results were officially announced on August 4, 2026. Participants in the popular weekly draw can now check the complete list of winning numbers across multiple prize categories. The draw was conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The KeralaLottery Sthree Sakthi SS-531 results have been officially announced today, August 4, 2026. Thousands of participants across Kerala who purchased tickets for this week's draw can now check the complete list of winning numbers to find out if they have won a prize.

Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the weekly Sthree Sakthi draw is among the state's most popular lottery schemes, attracting lakhs of participants every Tuesday. The draw was held as scheduled at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of lottery department officials.

The first prize-winning number, along with the complete list of second, third and other prize categories, has now been released. Ticket holders are advised to carefully compare their ticket numbers with the officially published results before making any prize claims.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-531 Lottery Result Today (Aug 4): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-531 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: SS279975

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 279975

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: SS648045

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: ST568996

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0126, 0312, 1033, 1789, 2623, 3110, 3350, 4396, 5040, 5088, 5534, 5914, 6009, 6674, 6814, 6982, 7900, 9214, 9571

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 0518, 2173, 2943, 4245, 5229, 8022

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0156, 0431, 0920, 2123, 2213, 2902, 2913, 3561, 4472, 4506, 4653, 4743, 4969, 5232, 5398, 5662, 6423, 7162, 7871, 8185, 8225, 8322, 9396, 9658, 9829

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0332, 0351, 0385, 0612, 0657, 0711, 0947, 1602, 1781, 1792, 1794, 1841, 1964, 2233, 2267, 2404, 2518, 2764, 2850, 2876, 3227, 3263, 3390, 3427, 3552, 4020, 4256, 4293, 4463, 4505, 4537, 4576, 4866, 4964, 4982, 5123, 5188, 5367, 5905, 6017, 6025, 6103, 6308, 6379, 6520, 6837, 6907, 7151, 7221, 7401, 7438, 7682, 7707, 8016, 8213, 8218, 8224, 8269, 8311, 8335, 8415, 8537, 8644, 8744, 8796, 9059, 9085, 9090, 9220, 9237, 9342, 9413, 9648, 9717, 9770, 9811

8th Prize - Rs 200: TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has also announced winners across multiple prize categories, offering several opportunities for participants to win cash prizes. Apart from the jackpot, the draw includes second, third, consolation and other prize categories.

Participants should verify the winning numbers through the official Kerala Lottery results published by the department. Winners must preserve their original lottery tickets in good condition, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted during the claim process.

Prize winners are required to follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department's prescribed claim procedure. Depending on the prize amount, winners may need to submit identity proof, the original ticket and other supporting documents before the stipulated deadline.

Lottery enthusiasts are advised to cross-check all prize categories, as multiple winning opportunities are available in every draw. Those who have secured a prize should complete the verification and claim formalities as per the department's guidelines.

Congratulations to all the winners of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-531 draw. Those who missed out this week can look forward to the next Kerala State Lottery draw, which will offer another chance to win exciting cash prizes.

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