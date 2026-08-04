A truck carrying tomatoes from Maharashtra to Haryana overturned on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur. While some reports attributed the crash to a nilgai suddenly appearing in the truck’s path, others cited potholes near Garoth. The driver and helper were reportedly safe. Hundreds of kilos of tomatoes spilled onto the road.

A truck carrying tomatoes from Maharashtra to Haryana overturned near Garoth in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district, leaving hundreds of kilos of tomatoes scattered across the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows tomatoes spread across the road as people gather around the overturned truck and collect some of the produce. The incident took place near Garoth, with reports giving different accounts of what caused the truck to overturn.

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Nilgai reportedly came in truck’s path

According to one account circulating online, the driver was travelling along the expressway when a nilgai suddenly appeared in front of the truck.

The driver allegedly swerved to avoid hitting the animal, causing the heavily loaded vehicle to lose balance and overturn.

Nilgai are known to move across roads and highways, particularly in areas close to open land and forests. Their sudden appearance can pose a risk to vehicles travelling at speed.

However, another report attributed the accident to potholes near Garoth. It said the truck overturned because of the poor road surface and reported that both the driver and helper were safe.

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The exact reason for the accident has not been independently confirmed.

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Driver and helper safe

Despite the truck overturning, the driver and helper were reportedly unharmed.

The truck was carrying a large load of tomatoes, which spilled onto the expressway after the vehicle overturned. The incident caused the produce to spread across a section of the road.

People from the area were seen gathering around the truck and picking up tomatoes from the road.

The viral footage has drawn attention online, with several users discussing the possible danger posed by animals crossing highways.

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Social media users discuss nilgai safety

The video prompted several users to share advice about dealing with nilgai on roads.

One commenter said nilgai often appear suddenly, especially at night, and advised drivers to slow down, avoid panic and allow the animal to cross rather than making a sudden move.

Another user pointed out that nilgai can jump high and suggested that drivers remain calm, watch the animal and pass only when it is safe to do so.

Some users, however, questioned the circumstances of the accident and said drivers should remain alert while travelling on highways.

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