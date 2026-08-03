With heavy rains lashing the state, authorities have declared a full holiday for schools and colleges in 10 districts. Two other districts will have a partial holiday. The weather department has also issued an Orange alert for 12 districts, warning of very heavy rainfall.

KOCHI: As heavy rains continue to batter Kerala, authorities have announced a complete holiday for all educational institutions in 10 districts for tomorrow. Idukki was the latest to declare a holiday, with the announcement coming around 10 PM. The other districts where a holiday has been declared are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod. District Collectors confirmed that the holiday applies to all institutions, including professional colleges. Meanwhile, two districts will have restricted holidays. In Kannur, the holiday is only for Payyannur, Taliparamba, and Iritty taluks, and professional colleges will function as usual. In Wayanad, only educational institutions being used as relief camps will remain closed.

Orange alert for 12 districts tomorrow

The weather forecast predicts that the state will see very heavy rainfall tomorrow as well. Based on this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for 12 districts. This is an upgrade from the Yellow alert that was announced earlier. The districts under Orange alert are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts will continue to be on Yellow alert.

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Rainfall forecast for the next 5 days

Orange Alert

03/08/2026 & 04/08/2026: The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. This means there's a high chance of isolated very heavy rainfall. The weather department defines 'Very Heavy Rainfall' as getting between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rain in 24 hours. Thunderstorms are also expected.

Yellow Alert

03/08/2026 & 04/08/2026: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam

06/08/2026 & 07/08/2026: A Yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. This indicates a possibility of isolated heavy showers. 'Heavy Rainfall' means rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period. Thunderstorms are also likely.

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