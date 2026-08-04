The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-531 draw is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026, with official results to be announced at 3 PM. This weekly lottery features a first prize of Rs 1 crore, with tickets priced at Rs 50. Participants should check the official Kerala Lottery website for the complete list of winning numbers after the draw.

The KeralaLottery Sthree Sakthi SS-531 draw is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, with the official results set to be announced at 3 PM. Thousands of participants across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the outcome of one of the state's most popular weekly lottery draws, which is conducted by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

As of now, the SS-531 lottery result has not been announced. The winning numbers will be released after the draw is conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants are advised to rely only on the official results published by the Kerala Lottery Department before making any prize claims.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore. Each ticket is priced at Rs 50, making it one of Kerala's most widely purchased weekly lotteries. Besides the jackpot, the draw also features multiple prize categories, giving ticket holders several chances to win.

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Once the draw concludes, the complete list of winning numbers for all prize categories will be published on the official Kerala Lottery website and later notified in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners should carefully verify their ticket numbers against the official results before initiating the claim process. Prize claims must follow the procedures laid down by the Kerala Lottery Department, including submission of the original winning ticket and supporting identification documents within the prescribed time limit.

Until the official announcement is made, lottery enthusiasts are encouraged to keep their tickets safe and follow verified updates. This page will be updated with the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-531 result, including the first prize winner, full winning number list and other prize details, immediately after the draw concludes later today.

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