Kerala: Two students swept away by river in Kannur's Iritty; one body recovered

Two students, Shaharbana and Suriya, went missing in the Padiyoor Poovam river in Kannur's Iritty after visiting a classmate's house. Shaharbana's body, a final year psychology student, was recovered, while Suriya remains missing.

Kannur: The body of Shaharbana (28), a final year psychology student from Edayannur studying at a private college in Irikkur, was found in the Padiyoor Poovam river on Wednesday (July 03). The search is ongoing for Suriya (21) from Ancharakandi, who was with her and remains missing.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday when the duo visited a classmate's house at Padiyoor Poovam. They took photos and videos with their mobile phones on the riverbank before entering the water near the water authority's tank. It is reported that the girls slipped and got swept away.

One of the students became entangled in fishermen's nets in the river but was swept away by the current as they attempted to bring the net ashore. Even after extensive efforts by the fire rescue team's scuba divers, they were unable to rescue the students.



