Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Two students swept away by river in Kannur's Iritty; one body recovered

    Two students, Shaharbana and Suriya, went missing in the Padiyoor Poovam river in Kannur's Iritty after visiting a classmate's house. Shaharbana's body, a final year psychology student, was recovered, while Suriya remains missing.

    Kerala: Two students swept away by river in Kannur's Iritty; one body recovered anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

    Kannur: The body of Shaharbana (28), a final year psychology student from Edayannur studying at a private college in Irikkur, was found in the Padiyoor Poovam river on Wednesday (July 03). The search is ongoing for Suriya (21) from Ancharakandi, who was with her and remains missing.

    The incident occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday when the duo visited a classmate's house at Padiyoor Poovam. They took photos and videos with their mobile phones on the riverbank before entering the water near the water authority's tank. It is reported that the girls slipped and got swept away.

    One of the students became entangled in fishermen's nets in the river but was swept away by the current as they attempted to bring the net ashore. Even after extensive efforts by the fire rescue team's scuba divers, they were unable to rescue the students.
     

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-529 July 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-529 July 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala govt withholding data amid rising fever cases? anr

    Kerala govt withholding data amid rising fever cases?

    Kerala: Teenage boy dies of amoebic meningitis in Kozhikode; third death in two months anr

    Kerala: Teenage boy dies of amoebic meningitis in Kozhikode; third death in two months

    Kerala film producers demand mandatory accreditation for online media anr

    Kerala film producers demand mandatory accreditation for online media

    Kerala sees decline in number of students enrolling into class one in government schools anr

    Kerala sees decline in number of students enrolling into class one in government schools

    Recent Stories

    Virat Kohli: 6 life lessons to learn from King Kohli RKK

    Virat Kohli: 6 life lessons to learn from King Kohli

    Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli & more cut cake at ITC Maurya hotel to celebrate T20 WC 2024 triumph (WATCH) gcw

    Rohit Sharma, Dravid, Virat Kohli & more cut cake at ITC Maurya hotel to celebrate T20 WC 2024 triumph (WATCH)

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 4: Know price of 22k, 24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 4: Know price of 22k, 24k

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 04 2024: Rate of 18K, 22K, 24K gold goes up anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 4: Rate of 18K, 22K, 24K gold goes up

    Gold rate on July 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city gcw

    Gold rate on July 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon