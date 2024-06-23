Kerala: Two more steel bombs recovered in Kannur days after explosion that killed elderly man

Two steel bombs were recovered during an inspection near Koothuparamba in Kannur. The police found the bombs on an uninhabited property on Saturday (June 22). This comes days after the death of a 90-year-old man in a bomb explosion in Eranholi, Kannur.

Kannur: Police in Kannur discovered two additional bombs on an uninhabited property on Saturday (June 22) following the death of an elderly man in a bomb blast earlier. The steel bombs were found during a search on Ambilad road in Kuthuparamba. Authorities are investigating the presence of these highly explosive devices and their origins.

CPI(M) knows everything about bomb-making in Kerala’s Kannur: BJP

The elderly man's death in the bomb explosion near Thalassery on June 18 sparked a political controversy in Kerala. Opposition parties, including the Congress and the BJP, have accused the ruling CPM of manufacturing and storing bombs in unoccupied houses and properties throughout the district.

The deceased identified as Velayudhan (90), died in a bomb blast on Tuesday (June 18). He was collecting coconuts from a farmland near his residence. Velayudhan was fatally injured in an explosion while attempting to dismantle a steel bomb. His hands were severed by the blast, and he tragically died before reaching the hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there have been multiple instances of bomb explosions in certain areas of the northern district. He assured that the police would intensify their investigations into these incidents.



Latest Videos