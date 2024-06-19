CPI(M) knows everything about bomb-making in Kerala’s Kannur: BJP

K Surendran, Kerala BJP State President, has accused the CPM of harboring influential criminals in Kannur and their alleged involvement in the bomb-making.

Kannur: In a recent statement, BJP State President K Surendran asserted that the CPM district committee and area committee were well-informed about the bomb blast incident in Kannur's Eranholi. Surendran alleged that the responsibility for bomb-making lies with top leaders of the party. He further expressed suspicions that the explosion was orchestrated to divert attention from the significant setbacks suffered in the recent elections.

An elderly man, identified as Velayudhan (90), died in a bomb blast on Tuesday (June 18). He was collecting coconuts from a farmland near his residence. Velayudhan was fatally injured in an explosion while attempting to dismantle a steel bomb. His hands were severed by the blast, and he tragically died before reaching the hospital.

K Surendran alleged that influential criminals in Kannur are transitioning from conflict to gold trading. He accused the CPM of leveraging its influence for red brick mining, aiming to revert Kannur to a state of lawlessness. The BJP Kerala unit chief expressed suspicion that the recent explosion was orchestrated to conceal internal party divisions. He called for an investigation into whether the blast was sanctioned by the party leadership and demanded accountability for those responsible.

Meanwhile, a woman named Seena has come forward with further revelations about the incident. She disclosed that uninhabited houses in the area serve as centers for bomb-making activities. According to Seena, anyone who speaks out about this risks having their homes bombed and destroyed by these individuals. Seena resides in the same neighborhood as Velayudhan, who tragically passed away recently.

In April of this year, a CPM worker lost his life in a bomb blast in Panoor, Kannur district. Another activist named Vineesh sustained serious injuries during the incident, reportedly while they were involved in manufacturing a bomb on the terrace of a residence.

