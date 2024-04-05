Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Two missing persons found dead at forest area in Thrissur

    Both of them have been missing since March 27. The police have made a special search team to investigate the matter.

    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    Thrissur: A man and woman who went missing from Palakkad were found dead in the Thrissur forest area today. The deceased was identified as Sindhu and Vinod. It is suspected that Vinod hanged himself after allegedly killing Sindhu.

    Both of them have been missing since March 27. The police have made a special search team to investigate the matter. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

    Grandmother, child dies after drowning in Muvattupuzha river

    A tragic incident occurred in Muvattupuzha, resulting in the drowning of a grandmother and her grandson. The deceased Ameena and her grandson Farha Fathima lost their lives in the accident. The incident unfolded at Nediyankala jetty.

    Meanwhile, two children also drowned in the river while bathing with their grandmother. Ameena bravely attempted to save them however met with an accident herself. One of the children is in critical condition.

