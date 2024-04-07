Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala trio's deaths in Arunachal Pradesh: More evidence linked to black magic found

    It is speculated that the Malayalis took their own lives while allegedly engaged in a black magic ritual.  The police have recovered various stones and pictures from the car belonging to the deceased. Naveen Thomas (39), his wife Devi (39), and their friend Arya (29) were found dead at a hotel in Arunachal Pradesh.

     

    Kerala trio's deaths in Arunachal Pradesh: More evidence linked to black magic found rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 9:34 AM IST


    Thiruvananthapuram: The investigation into the deaths of three Keralites in Arunachal Pradesh has taken a new turn with the discovery of evidence suggesting a possible connection to superstition or black magic. The police have recovered various stones and pictures from the car belonging to the deceased.

    On April 2, Kottayam native Naveen Thomas (39), his wife Devi (39), and their friend Arya (29) were discovered deceased in a hotel room in Itanagar under mysterious circumstances. Police reported finding self-inflicted injuries with blades on their bodies. It is speculated that they took their own lives while allegedly engaged in a black magic ritual. 

    According to the police, an e-mail received by Arya was shared with her friends three years ago. After hearing the news of her death, the friends who received this e-mail handed over the message to the police. The police are now trying to trace the source with the help of e-mail. 

    The trio reportedly used to spend time on the internet researching topics like the afterlife, extraterrestrial life and the existence of aliens, among others.

    Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of six members led by the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Superintendent of Police will investigate the case. Police said that mobile phones and laptops confiscated from the hotel room of the deceased individual will undergo a thorough examination.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 9:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kochi Metro Update: Commuters can now buy tickets on Yatri, Paytm, Rapido, redBus anr

    Kochi Metro Update: Commuters can now buy tickets on Yatri, Paytm, Rapido, redBus

    Kerala Weather Update: Summer rains expected in 9 districts April 06 2024 amid scorching heat anr

    Kerala Weather Update: Summer rains expected in 9 districts today amid scorching heat; Check details

    Received no intel report on Kannur bomb-making, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan; 4 in custody anr

    Received no intel report on Kannur bomb-making, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala: Income Tax dept freezes CPM Thrissur district committee's bank account; Read anr

    Kerala: Income Tax dept freezes CPM Thrissur district committee's bank account; Read

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-648 April 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-648 April 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Arvind Kejriwal's arrest sparks nationwide fast; Congregation at Jantar Mantar, Khatkar Kalan AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal's arrest sparks nationwide fast; Congregation at Jantar Mantar, Khatkar Kalan

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Mohanlal to welcome 6 new wild card entries today; Know details rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Mohanlal to welcome 6 new wild card entries today; Know details

    World Health Day 2024: 10 lifestyle changes to reduce heart disease and boost longevity RBA

    World Health Day 2024: 10 lifestyle changes to reduce heart disease and boost longevity

    World Health Day 2024: Role of technological advances for best possible healthcare RBA

    World Health Day 2024: Role of technological advances for best possible healthcare

    Anand Mahindra offers a job to brave girl who told Alexa to mimic a dog to ward off monkey attack

    Anand Mahindra offers a job to brave girl who told Alexa to mimic a dog to ward off monkey attack

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon