Thiruvananthapuram: Enthusiasm for public schools in the state has declined, as evidenced by a decrease in the number of children enrolled in first class in government-aided schools compared to the previous year. Approximately 6,928 fewer students enrolled in government schools, while enrollment numbers have risen in unaided schools.

The left government initially touted the increase in the number of children attending government schools as a significant achievement, viewing it as an endorsement of their education policy. However, recent figures show a decline in interest in public schools. On the sixth working day of this year, the number of children enrolled in the first class of government-aided schools decreased. This year, 92,638 children attended government schools in the first class, compared to 99,566 admitted last year.

This year, there has been a slight decrease in the number of children enrolled in the first class of aided schools, with 1,58,348 students compared to 1,58,583 last year—a decrease of 235 students. This decline cannot be attributed to a low birth rate. Meanwhile, statistics indicate a growing preference for unaided schools. This year, 47,862 children were admitted to the first class in unaided schools, marking an increase from 39,918 children last year—an uptick of 7,944 students in unaided schools.



