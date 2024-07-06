Viral video: Female model stands on display at clothing store in Dubai mall; netizens react (WATCH)

A clothing brand in Dubai had a model standing next to mannequins at its store-front, leaving shoppers at a mall confused and sparking a range of reactions on the internet. A video, first shared by the model herself, features her posing next to the mannequins at the store of apparel brand Manto Bride at Dubai Festival City Mall.

A live “mannequin” was spotted at the Manto Bride store in Dubai Festival City Mall. When a female model was placed on exhibit with other mannequins at a clothing store, people who saw her in person and those who saw the internet video clip had different emotions.

The model, Angelina, was decked up in a dress with striking zebra print designs on a lighter backdrop that had a mixture of black and brown stripes. Its hemline was short and fell above the knee, with long sleeves. She also changed her posture to get attention from customers while wearing high heels.

Originally shared on Angelina's TikTok and Instagram accounts, the video has now been uploaded on several other Instagram pages.

Popular Dubai-based account "@lovindubai", a page which posts bite-sized stories and other community information, shared the video with the caption, "Legends say she's still striking poses to this day."

The video has sparked a discussion on social media. While some people found the marketing strategy to be a very clever idea, others thought it was "very downgrading and tasteless".

"This is inhuman. I'm sure her feet hurt like crazy and when we have regular dummies why do we even need this?" wrote one user.

One of the users thought it was “very downgrading and tasteless” as the user felt “embarrassed just looking at this”. Another called it “embarrassing”.

The use of the term "Modern World Slavery" underscored their concerns about exploitation and objectification within the fashion industry.

For Manto Bride, the viral video represented both an opportunity and a risk. It brought unprecedented visibility to their products but also ignited a contentious debate that could impact their brand reputation.

Latest Videos