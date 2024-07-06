Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral video: Female model stands on display at clothing store in Dubai mall; netizens react (WATCH)

    A clothing brand in Dubai had a model standing next to mannequins at its store-front, leaving shoppers at a mall confused and sparking a range of reactions on the internet. A video, first shared by the model herself, features her posing next to the mannequins at the store of apparel brand Manto Bride at Dubai Festival City Mall.

    Viral video: Female model stands on display as live mannequin at clothing store in Dubai mall; netizens react (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    A live “mannequin” was spotted at the Manto Bride store in Dubai Festival City Mall. When a female model was placed on exhibit with other mannequins at a clothing store, people who saw her in person and those who saw the internet video clip had different emotions.

    The model, Angelina, was decked up in a dress with striking zebra print designs on a lighter backdrop that had a mixture of black and brown stripes. Its hemline was short and fell above the knee, with long sleeves. She also changed her posture to get attention from customers while wearing high heels.

    Originally shared on Angelina's TikTok and Instagram accounts, the video has now been uploaded on several other Instagram pages.

    Popular Dubai-based account "@lovindubai", a page which posts bite-sized stories and other community information, shared the video with the caption, "Legends say she's still striking poses to this day."

    The video has sparked a discussion on social media. While some people found the marketing strategy to be a very clever idea, others thought it was "very downgrading and tasteless". 

    "This is inhuman. I'm sure her feet hurt like crazy and when we have regular dummies why do we even need this?" wrote one user. 

    One of the users thought it was “very downgrading and tasteless” as the user felt “embarrassed just looking at this”. Another called it “embarrassing”.

    The use of the term "Modern World Slavery" underscored their concerns about exploitation and objectification within the fashion industry.

    For Manto Bride, the viral video represented both an opportunity and a risk. It brought unprecedented visibility to their products but also ignited a contentious debate that could impact their brand reputation.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi and Putin to discuss Ukraine Indo Pacific bilateral cooperation

    Modi and Putin to discuss Ukraine, Indo-Pacific bilateral cooperation

    Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential runoff gcw

    Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential runoff

    Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty trolled over her Rs 42,000 dress at his resignation speech gcw

    Akshata Murty trolled over her Rs 42,000 dress at Rishi Sunak's resignation speech

    Our work is urgent, we will begin it today': Keir Starmer in first speech as Britain PM (WATCH) gcw

    'Our work is urgent, we will begin it today': Keir Starmer in first speech as Britain PM (WATCH)

    Scary looking robot deployed by Japan Railways for maintenance work can lift objects up to forty kgs WATCH vkp

    'Scary-looking' robot deployed by Japan Railways for maintenance work, can lift objects up to 40 kgs (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    How much money should one save to secure their financial future? vkp

    How much money should one save to secure their financial future?

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Varun Dhawan met Rohit Sharma calls him 'Mumbai Raja' [WATCH] ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Varun Dhawan met Rohit Sharma calls him 'Mumbai Raja' [WATCH]

    Wanted to see Virat Kohli more closely Fan who climbed tree during T20 WC victory parade speaks up (WATCH) snt

    'Wanted to see Virat Kohli more closely': Fan who climbed tree during T20 WC victory parade speaks up (WATCH)

    Karan Johar REVEALS he has body dysmorphia, all you need to know RKK

    Karan Johar REVEALS he has body dysmorphia, all you need to know

    OnePlus Nord 4 new leak showcases Google Pixel-inspired look, unique design (CHECK OUT) gcw

    OnePlus Nord 4 new leak showcases Google Pixel-inspired look, unique design (CHECK OUT)

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon