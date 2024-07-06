Marigold to Alliums: 7 flowering plants that can be planted with Roses

Lifestyle
Enhance your rose garden with these companion plants: lavender, marigold, catmint, alliums, geraniums, sage, and yarrow—adding beauty and natural pest control
Geraniums offer colorful blooms and pest-repelling qualities. They deter Japanese beetles and aphids, protecting roses from damage
Yarrow's feathery foliage and clusters of small flowers attract beneficial insects like ladybugs and hoverflies. It deters pests such as aphids and nematodes
Sage, with its aromatic leaves and spikes of purple or blue flowers, is a great rose companion. It repels pests like aphids and attracts beneficial insects
Alliums, with their globe-shaped blooms, add architectural interest to rose beds. Their strong odor repels aphids, borers, and other pests. Alliums also attract pollinators
Lavender complements roses beautifully with its purple flowers and aromatic foliage. It acts as a natural pest deterrent, repelling aphids and beetles
Marigolds bring vibrant color and beneficial properties to rose gardens. Their strong scent deters nematodes and other pests, protecting roses from potential harm
Catmint's blue flowers, fragrant foliage make it charming rose companion. It attracts pollinators like bees, butterflies while deterring pests such as aphids and Japanese beetles