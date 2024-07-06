Lifestyle

Marigold to Alliums: 7 flowering plants that can be planted with Roses

Enhance your rose garden with these companion plants: lavender, marigold, catmint, alliums, geraniums, sage, and yarrow—adding beauty and natural pest control

Image credits: Pixabay

Geraniums

Geraniums offer colorful blooms and pest-repelling qualities. They deter Japanese beetles and aphids, protecting roses from damage

Image credits: Pixabay

Yarrow

Yarrow's feathery foliage and clusters of small flowers attract beneficial insects like ladybugs and hoverflies. It deters pests such as aphids and nematodes

Image credits: Pixabay

Sage

Sage, with its aromatic leaves and spikes of purple or blue flowers, is a great rose companion. It repels pests like aphids and attracts beneficial insects

Image credits: Pixabay

Alliums

Alliums, with their globe-shaped blooms, add architectural interest to rose beds. Their strong odor repels aphids, borers, and other pests. Alliums also attract pollinators

Image credits: Pixabay

Lavender

Lavender complements roses beautifully with its purple flowers and aromatic foliage. It acts as a natural pest deterrent, repelling aphids and beetles

Image credits: Pixabay

Marigold

Marigolds bring vibrant color and beneficial properties to rose gardens. Their strong scent deters nematodes and other pests, protecting roses from potential harm

Image credits: Pixabay

Catmint

Catmint's blue flowers, fragrant foliage make it charming rose companion. It attracts pollinators like bees, butterflies while deterring pests such as aphids and Japanese beetles

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One