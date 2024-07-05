Kerala: Elderly woman pushed out of autorickshaw after robbery in Kozhikode

A 68-year-old woman was robbed and left injured by an autorickshaw driver in Kozhikode, Kerala. The driver stole her gold chain and pushed her out of the vehicle, causing injuries to her face, hand, and jaw.

Kozhikode: In a disturbing incident, an elderly woman who arrived at Kozhikode by train early on Wednesday was brutally robbed of her gold chain and callously left stranded on the side of the road by an autorickshaw driver, who had pretended to offer her a ride.

An autorickshaw driver robbed and left the 68-year-old woman, Josephina, a native of Wayanad, by the side of the road. Josephina was on her way to the KSRTC bus station from the railway station when the incident occurred. She was thrown from the moving vehicle, lay on the roadside for about an hour and eventually walked half a kilometer to catch a bus to her brother’s residence. She then sought medical treatment at a private hospital. The police are currently searching for the autorickshaw and its driver.

Josephina was seriously injured, including her jaw, and underwent surgery at a private hospital in Omassery.

After visiting her son in Kayamkulam, she returned on the Malabar Express train and arrived at Kozhikode railway station in the morning. She exited the station intending to head to the KSRTC bus stand. As she was walking, an autorickshaw driver approached her, asked her destination, and offered her a ride, which she accepted, unaware of the impending danger.

However, instead of taking her to the bus stand, the autorickshaw driver took a different route, arousing her suspicion. As she turned to confront him, he snatched her necklace from behind, and in the struggle, she was pushed out of the moving vehicle onto the road. The fall severely injured her, breaking her jaw and dislodging her teeth. Her face and hand were also wounded. According to Josephine, the driver stopped the autorickshaw, glanced at her, and then callously drove away, leaving her helpless and injured on the roadside.



